Cookie

Gamereactor bruker cookies slik at du kan browse nettsiden vår best mulig. Hvis du fortsetter antar vi at du er fornøyd med vår cookies policy.

Norsk
Følg oss
Startsiden
nyheter
Daemon X Machina

Daemon X Machina kommer til Steam neste uke

Marvelous Inc. hadde ikke akkurat noen stor suksess med Daemon X Machina på Nintendo Switch. Nå prøver utgiverne å gi spillet nytt liv på en annen plattform. Spillet blir nemlig utgitt på Steam neste uke, nærmere bestemt den 13. februar.

Du kan finne de offisielle PC-kravene nedenfor.

Minimum:


OS: Windows 8.1/10 (64-bit)
Processor: Intel i5-3470 / AMD FX-8300
Memory: 6 GB RAM
Graphics: Nvidia Geforce GTX 660 / Radeon HD7870
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 13 GB available space

Recommended:


OS: Windows 8.1/10 (64-bit)
Processor: Intel i7-6700 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: Nvidia Geforce GTX 1060 / Radeon RX580
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 13 GB available space

Har du tenkt til å sjekke det ut på PC?

Du ser på

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Annonser
Daemon X MachinaDaemon X Machina

Relaterte tekster

Daemon X MachinaScore

Daemon X Machina
ANMELDELSE. Skrevet av Tommy Johnsen

Tommy har inntatt sin flyvedyktige robot i Daemon X Machina, og mens spillet visuelt sett ser meget bra ut, så er det andre ting som ikke helt holder mål.



Loading next content