Daemon X Machina kommer til Steam neste uke

Marvelous Inc. hadde ikke akkurat noen stor suksess med Daemon X Machina på Nintendo Switch. Nå prøver utgiverne å gi spillet nytt liv på en annen plattform. Spillet blir nemlig utgitt på Steam neste uke, nærmere bestemt den 13. februar.
Du kan finne de offisielle PC-kravene nedenfor.
Minimum:
OS: Windows 8.1/10 (64-bit)
Processor: Intel i5-3470 / AMD FX-8300
Memory: 6 GB RAM
Graphics: Nvidia Geforce GTX 660 / Radeon HD7870
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 13 GB available space
Recommended:
OS: Windows 8.1/10 (64-bit)
Processor: Intel i7-6700 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: Nvidia Geforce GTX 1060 / Radeon RX580
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 13 GB available space