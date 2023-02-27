DC's Justice League: Cosmic Chaos får sjarmerende gameplaytrailer

HQ

Langt fra mange var imponert over Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League-traileren som ble vist under Sonys sending sent torsdag kveld, men heldigvis er det ikke den eneste DC-tittelen som slippes i år.

Faktisk har vi også det co-op-fokuserte DC's Justice League: Cosmic Chaos, som har premiere 10. mars. Vi har nylig grepet muligheten til å prøve det ut og ble virkelig imponert over underholdningsfaktoren og presentasjonen. Nå har vi også en gameplaytrailer som du kan kikke på nedenfor. Eventyrets beskrivelse fra den offisielle nettsiden finner du lenger ned.

"Unite against chaos, in an all-new adventure where the Justice League go head-to-head with Mr. Mxyzptlk, a powerful prankster from the 5th Dimension. Have the freedom to play your way in action-packed missions, gruelling fights and daring challenges! Suit up as Batman, Wonder Woman and Superman and team up with other Super Heroes to take on some of the most powerful Super-Villains in the DC universe. Use the super abilities at your disposal to help solve puzzles, defeat enemies and unlock outfits and special upgrades. Play with friends or family in 2 player couch co-op Instant Action Mode and have the freedom to explore Happy Harbor, the home of the Justice League. Can you stop Mr. Mxyzptlk's chaos and bring peace to Happy Harbor?"