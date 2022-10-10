De som har spilt The Elder Scrolls Online på Stadia kan flytte kontoen over til PC

HQ

Vi har sett utviklere og utgivere prøve ulike måter å hjelpe Stadia-spillere på siden Google kunngjorde at den skybaserte strømmeplattformen legges ned i januar. Ubisoft, Bungie og andre har allerede annonsert at de jobber med løsninger, og nå kommer ZeniMax Online Studios (The Elder Scrolls Online) også på banen. I en uttalelse på Twitter skriver de at de vil gjøre det mulig for de som har spilt på Stadia å konvertere til PC med all progresjon intakt:

"Since the news of Stadia shutting down, Bethesda Softworks and ZeniMax Online Studios have been discussing next steps for our Elder Scrolls Online Stadia players and we appreciate your patience.

We are happy to share that our Stadia players will be able to transfer their ESO accounts to PC, bringing with them all of their progress, including but not limited to existing characters, purchased items, achievements, and inventory. Since Stadia players already play ESO on our PC servers, all of their friends and guilds will be waiting for them once they complete the transfer."

Uttalelsen avsluttes med at ytterligere informasjon om overføringsprosessen kommer snart.