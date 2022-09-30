Dead Island 2-utvikleren forsvarer våpnenes begrensede holdbarhet

HQ

Ikke alle liker ideen om at våpen i spill går i stykker når du bruker dem. Til og med mesterverk som The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild har blitt kritisert for dette før, i likhet med det opprinnelige Dead Island.

Men det systemet kommer fortsatt tilbake i Dead Island 2. I et intervju med VG247, sier designsjef Adam Duckett at det er helt naturlig:

"Ranged weapons have ammo, so melee weapons have degradation. We're generous with it; we want players to explore the full arsenal of weapons - so we have so many great mods, and so many perks, and so many other things in this game that we want players to cycle through. It also helps that players can keep a wide variety of tools in their arsenal, so they're never going to be without something they can use.

I think [weapon durability] helps fit with our tone a little bit, too, because this is a game that just keeps going, this is a game that's over-the-top - but we want to be grounded in reality. Having one foot in reality - and having weapons that break - helps us push other parts of the game into that over-the-top mentality."

Du kan se den nyste traileren nedenfor. Hva synes du om begrenset holdbarhet på våpen i spill?