Deathloop er en del av Dishonored-universet

HQ

Det viser seg at Arkanes nyeste actionspill, Deathloop, faktisk er satt i samme univers som Dishonored-serien. Denne informasjoner kommer fra selveste spillregissøren Dinga Bakaba fra Arkane Lyon, da han deltok i Official Xbox Podcast for å bekrefte teorien:

"Not everyone has seen the same thing. Not everyone has heard the same song that you might have heard hidden somewhere. Not everyone has seen every room, et cetera, et cetera. So, it was nice to see the community peek at the little clues we did sprinkle everywhere that, yes, indeed, we envisioned Deathloop to be happening in the future after Death of the Outsider."

Bakaba fortsatte med å avsløre hvordan utvikleren koblet sammen de to spillene.

"So, we have a certain timeline to link that and there are a lot of clues, actually, in the game. There are some that are abused, one of them is really spoiler-y, so voila, but there are a lot of small things and some that were under people's noses all the time, but people are just figuring it out."

Har du selv funnet noen ledetråder som tyder på at Deathloop- og Dishonored-universene henger sammen?