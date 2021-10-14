Norsk
Deathloop

Deathloop er lettere, vanskeligere og bedre nå

HQ

Arkane sitt Deathloop har meget fortjent fått mye skryt av både anmeldere og spillere, men enkelte skvanaker har spillet selvsagt. I dag har enkelte av dem blitt fikset.

Nå kan du laste ned den første store oppdateringen til Deathloop, og som listen av endringer viser gjør denne det blant annet lettere å identifisere Aleksis Dorsey, introduserer en kaliberingsskjerm for HDR, fikser en del Trophy-rot, gjør fiender smartere, forbedrer Game Help-systemet på PS5, endrer slik at Julianna-spillere ikke kan høre radiomeldinger kun ment for Cole og mer som nærmere bestemt er:

På PS5


  • Added HDR calibration screen to UI options

  • Improved performance and stability when ray tracing is turned on

  • Improved NPC pathing and reactions to the player

  • Added an indicator of poor connection quality in the upper right of the screen (resembles a speedometer with an exclamation point)

  • Improved the content of PS5 Activities & Game Help systems

  • Improved vibrations on DualSense controller

  • Improved audio mix quality

  • Fixed laser mines, turrets and fireworks behavior for both Colt and Julianna players

  • Fixed unlock issue with "Oops" and "Deathday Suit" trophies

  • Fixed issue that could cause Colt's progression to be reset even if player chose 'no' on confirmation

  • Fixed crash issue when a player unlocks a feat using Havoc while playing as Julianna

  • Fixed Aleksis Dorsey reactions, making him easier to identify among his party guests

  • Fixed issue that was causing assassinations to glitch sometimes while playing as Julianna

  • Julianna's actions no longer directly unlock trophies for Colt

  • Julianna players will no longer hear radio conversations meant for only Colt

  • Fixed issue with leaning inconsistency (inputs will no longer be ignored sporadically)

På PC


  • Fixed issues that were causing dropped frames and hitches in camera movement

  • Added support for Nvidia DLSS

  • Added support for Sony DualSense controller audio

  • Added an indicator of poor connection quality in the upper right of the screen (resembles a speedometer with an exclamation point)

  • Improved performance and stability, especially with ray tracing

  • Improved NPC pathing and reactions to the player

  • Improved audio mix quality

  • Fixed laser mines, turrets and fireworks for both Colt and Julianna players

  • Fixed issue with mouse wheel. Using the mouse wheel to switch between weapons will now work properly and will not cause weapons to be dropped.

  • Fixed unlock issue with "Oops" and "Deathday Suit" achievements

  • Fixed issue that could cause Colt's progression to be reset even if player chose 'no' on confirmation

  • Fixed crash issue when a player unlocks a feat using Havoc while playing as Julianna

  • Fixed Aleksis Dorsey reactions, making him easier to identify among his party guests

  • Fixed issue that was causing assassinations to glitch sometimes while playing as Julianna

  • Julianna's actions will no longer directly unlock achievements for Colt

  • Julianna players will no longer hear radio conversations meant for only Colt

  • Fixed issue with leaning inconsistency (inputs will no longer be ignored sporadically)

Deathloop

