Deathloop er lettere, vanskeligere og bedre nå

Arkane sitt Deathloop har meget fortjent fått mye skryt av både anmeldere og spillere, men enkelte skvanaker har spillet selvsagt. I dag har enkelte av dem blitt fikset.
Nå kan du laste ned den første store oppdateringen til Deathloop, og som listen av endringer viser gjør denne det blant annet lettere å identifisere Aleksis Dorsey, introduserer en kaliberingsskjerm for HDR, fikser en del Trophy-rot, gjør fiender smartere, forbedrer Game Help-systemet på PS5, endrer slik at Julianna-spillere ikke kan høre radiomeldinger kun ment for Cole og mer som nærmere bestemt er:
På PS5
Added HDR calibration screen to UI options
Improved performance and stability when ray tracing is turned on
Improved NPC pathing and reactions to the player
Added an indicator of poor connection quality in the upper right of the screen (resembles a speedometer with an exclamation point)
Improved the content of PS5 Activities & Game Help systems
Improved vibrations on DualSense controller
Improved audio mix quality
Fixed laser mines, turrets and fireworks behavior for both Colt and Julianna players
Fixed unlock issue with "Oops" and "Deathday Suit" trophies
Fixed issue that could cause Colt's progression to be reset even if player chose 'no' on confirmation
Fixed crash issue when a player unlocks a feat using Havoc while playing as Julianna
Fixed Aleksis Dorsey reactions, making him easier to identify among his party guests
Fixed issue that was causing assassinations to glitch sometimes while playing as Julianna
Julianna's actions no longer directly unlock trophies for Colt
Julianna players will no longer hear radio conversations meant for only Colt
Fixed issue with leaning inconsistency (inputs will no longer be ignored sporadically)
På PC
Fixed issues that were causing dropped frames and hitches in camera movement
Added support for Nvidia DLSS
Added support for Sony DualSense controller audio
Added an indicator of poor connection quality in the upper right of the screen (resembles a speedometer with an exclamation point)
Improved performance and stability, especially with ray tracing
Improved NPC pathing and reactions to the player
Improved audio mix quality
Fixed laser mines, turrets and fireworks for both Colt and Julianna players
Fixed issue with mouse wheel. Using the mouse wheel to switch between weapons will now work properly and will not cause weapons to be dropped.
Fixed unlock issue with "Oops" and "Deathday Suit" achievements
Fixed issue that could cause Colt's progression to be reset even if player chose 'no' on confirmation
Fixed crash issue when a player unlocks a feat using Havoc while playing as Julianna
Fixed Aleksis Dorsey reactions, making him easier to identify among his party guests
Fixed issue that was causing assassinations to glitch sometimes while playing as Julianna
Julianna's actions will no longer directly unlock achievements for Colt
Julianna players will no longer hear radio conversations meant for only Colt
Fixed issue with leaning inconsistency (inputs will no longer be ignored sporadically)