Den kommende Alien-serien vil by på store overraskelser

HQ

Hvis du ikke allerede var klar over det, så er det faktisk en stor tv-serie basert på Alien-universet på vei, og selv om noe sånt lett kunne satt seg fast i utviklingshelvete i årevis, så ser det ut til at de har godt grep om det sentrale premisset - og det er annerledes, må man si.

FX-sjefen John Landgraf har avslørt via et nylig panel hos Deadline at det blir en helt annen Alien-fortelling enn de vi er vant til:

"There are some big surprises in store for the audience. Alien takes place before Ripley. It's the first story that takes place in the Alien franchise on Earth. So, it takes place on our planet. Right near the end of this century we're in - so 70-odd years from now."

Han nevnte dessuten at Ripley slett ikke er en del av denne fortellingen:

"Ripley won't be a part of it or any of the other characters of Alien other than the alien itself.

Noah has this incredible ability, and I think you've seen it with Fargo, to both find a way of being faithful, showing fidelity to an original creation like a Coen brothers' movie, or in this case, Ridley Scott's and James Cameron's follow-up, Aliens, but also to bring something new to the table that represents extension and reinvention of a franchise at the same time."

Her snakker han om skaper Noah Hawley, som skal stå for hele herligheten. Han har tidligere jobbet på Fargo og Legion.