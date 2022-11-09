Den store vinteroppdateringen til Halo Infinite er ute nå

HQ

La oss være ærlige. Halo infinite startet strålende med en flott kampanje og klokkeren flerspiller. Det var imidlertid litt sparsomt med innhold, men det skulle fylles ut etter hvert. Eller det trodde vi i hvert fall. Men ingenting skjedde og fansen ble skikkelig frustrert.

Men nå virker det som at ting går i riktig retning. Halo Infinite har nå mottatt sin store vinteroppdatering som legger til mye nytt innhold - inkludert online co-op. Alt dette er presentert i detalj på Halo Waypoint og inkluderer ting som:

• Campaign Network Co-Op for up to four players

• Mission Replay for Campaign missions and side objectives.

• 24 new Achievements for Campaign and 100% completion unlocks

• The Forge (Beta) with visual scripting, bots, increased budgets, and more

• A free 30-tier Battle Pass with Halo: Reach-themed customization items

• Match XP (Beta) and Weekly Challenge deck improvements

• Two new Arena multiplayer maps created in Forge:

- Argyle

- Detachment

• New multiplayer mode: Covert One-Flag

• A new Search Region Option for players to better control match latency

• The Competitive Skill Rank (CSR) algorithm has been improved

• Balance changes affecting the Battle Rifle, Plasma Pistol, and more

• Dozens of bug fixes, including a fix for the Headmaster achievement

343s "community writer deler også en unnskyldning til alle fans og forklarer at vi vil få enda mer innhold senere i 2022:

"For now, the last thing we want to say is thank you for your support over the past year. We know it certainly hasn't been the smoothest or quickest ride, but with the Winter Update we have an opportunity to show our thanks for the community's dedication and feedback which serves as the north star guiding us to evolve the player experience of Halo Infinite.

The Winter Update marks a major step forward for our game and studio, but this is just the first step of that evolution. The team is actively working on key player experience priorities across the game to address areas of feedback, and we are targeting another game update before the end of this year."

Sjekk ut lanseringstraileren til Halo Infinite: Winter Update nedenfor. Virker som et godt tidspunkt å hoppe tilbake til Halo, eller hva?