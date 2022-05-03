Cookie

Ghost of Tsushima

Den virkelige Tsushima-øya skal begynne å selge spillmerch til turister

HQ

I ukene og månedene etter lanseringen av Ghost of Tsushima begynte turister fra nær og fjern å besøke den virkelige Tsushima-øya, og reiste dit for å lære mer om slaget mot det mongolske imperiet.

Turistbyrået har merket en enorm økning siden da og vil nå begynne å selge merch fra spillet til turister. Dette har blitt lagt merke til av Automaton Media.

Fremover vil Ghost of Tsushima-inspirerte varer være tilgjengelig for kjøp i informasjons- og suvenirbutikker på øya. VGC skriver:

"The Ghost of Tsushima collection incorporates the high quality and fun of the game and the excellence of its creation into graphic design with a sense of respect. We hope that the permanent exhibition of the collection at Fureai-do Tsushima will serve as a bridge between the game and Tsushima tourism, with visitors to Tsushima becoming interested in the world of Ghost of Tsushima and the game, and fans of the game considering a visit to Tsushima as a result."

Har du lyst til å besøke Tsushima etter å ha spilt spillet?

Ghost of Tsushima

3
Ghost of TsushimaScore

Ghost of Tsushima
ANMELDELSE. Skrevet av Eirik Hyldbakk Furu

Sucker Punch sitt siste PlayStation 4-spill er et av de peneste denne generasjonen og oppfyller virkelig samurai/ninja-drømmen, men henger litt etter på enkelte områder.



