Den virkelige Tsushima-øya skal begynne å selge spillmerch til turister

I ukene og månedene etter lanseringen av Ghost of Tsushima begynte turister fra nær og fjern å besøke den virkelige Tsushima-øya, og reiste dit for å lære mer om slaget mot det mongolske imperiet.

Turistbyrået har merket en enorm økning siden da og vil nå begynne å selge merch fra spillet til turister. Dette har blitt lagt merke til av Automaton Media.

Fremover vil Ghost of Tsushima-inspirerte varer være tilgjengelig for kjøp i informasjons- og suvenirbutikker på øya. VGC skriver:

"The Ghost of Tsushima collection incorporates the high quality and fun of the game and the excellence of its creation into graphic design with a sense of respect. We hope that the permanent exhibition of the collection at Fureai-do Tsushima will serve as a bridge between the game and Tsushima tourism, with visitors to Tsushima becoming interested in the world of Ghost of Tsushima and the game, and fans of the game considering a visit to Tsushima as a result."

Har du lyst til å besøke Tsushima etter å ha spilt spillet?