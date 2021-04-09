Destroy All Humans!-remaken kommer til Switch sent i juni

Du ser på Annonser

THQ Nordic meddeler via Twitter at fjorårets remake av Destroy All Humans! slippes til Switch den 29. juni.

Alle skins inngår i denne versjonen, som for øvrig spilles i tre utgaver: En standardutgave, en DNA Collector's Edition samt Crypto-137 Edition. Her er innholdet:

DNA Collector's Edition

• a Crypto'N'Cow figurine

• keychain

• six lithographs

• anti-stress/eye-popping toy

• all in-game Crypto skins

• contained within a premium box

Crypto-137 Edition

• a Crypto-137 figurine

• a Crypto backpack

• keychain

• six lithographs,

• anti-stress/eye-popping toy

• all in-game Crypto skins contained within a premium box

Annonseringstraileren for Destroy All Humans! til Switch finner du nedenfor.