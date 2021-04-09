LIVE

Du ser på

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Annonser
logo hd live | Star Wars: Republic Commando
 See in hd icon
logo hd live | Say No! More
Norsk
Følg oss
Gamereactor
nyheter
Destroy All Humans!

Destroy All Humans!-remaken kommer til Switch sent i juni

Abonner på vårt nyhetsbrev her!

* Påkrevd felt

Du ser på

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Annonser

THQ Nordic meddeler via Twitter at fjorårets remake av Destroy All Humans! slippes til Switch den 29. juni.

Alle skins inngår i denne versjonen, som for øvrig spilles i tre utgaver: En standardutgave, en DNA Collector's Edition samt Crypto-137 Edition. Her er innholdet:

DNA Collector's Edition
• a Crypto'N'Cow figurine
• keychain
• six lithographs
• anti-stress/eye-popping toy
• all in-game Crypto skins
• contained within a premium box

Crypto-137 Edition
• a Crypto-137 figurine
• a Crypto backpack
• keychain
• six lithographs,
• anti-stress/eye-popping toy
• all in-game Crypto skins contained within a premium box

Annonseringstraileren for Destroy All Humans! til Switch finner du nedenfor.

Du ser på

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Annonser
Destroy All Humans!

Relaterte tekster



Loading next content


Cookie

Gamereactor bruker cookies slik at du kan browse nettsiden vår best mulig. Hvis du fortsetter antar vi at du er fornøyd med vår cookies policy.