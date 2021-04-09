Destroy All Humans!-remaken kommer til Switch sent i juni

THQ Nordic meddeler via Twitter at fjorårets remake av Destroy All Humans! slippes til Switch den 29. juni.
Alle skins inngår i denne versjonen, som for øvrig spilles i tre utgaver: En standardutgave, en DNA Collector's Edition samt Crypto-137 Edition. Her er innholdet:
DNA Collector's Edition
• a Crypto'N'Cow figurine
• keychain
• six lithographs
• anti-stress/eye-popping toy
• all in-game Crypto skins
• contained within a premium box
Crypto-137 Edition
• a Crypto-137 figurine
• a Crypto backpack
• keychain
• six lithographs,
• anti-stress/eye-popping toy
• all in-game Crypto skins contained within a premium box
Annonseringstraileren for Destroy All Humans! til Switch finner du nedenfor.
