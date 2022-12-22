Det beste spillet i TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection har endelig støtte for co-op online

HQ

Turtles-fans hadde et solid 2022 da vi både fikk det strålende Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge etterfulgt av Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection. Ett av få problemer med sistnevnte var imidlertid at online-støtten ikke var helt ferdigutviklet, og alle vet at spill som Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time er best med en venn.

Men dette er ikke et problem lenger. Spillet har nå fått en ganske stor patch som blant annet legger til co-op online for Turtles in Time. Vi har også fått vite at Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Project vil få dette i en senere oppdatering. I tillegg til disse gode nyhetene er det tonnevis av nye ting å se frem til, sjekk ut oppdateringslisten nedenfor.

New Additions



Home Menu icon changed to the box art. (Switch)



PlayStation 4 arcade controller is now supported. PlayStation 4 joystick support has now been implemented (PlayStation 5).



Xbox arcade stick is now supported. Xbox joystick support has now been implemented (Xbox One / Xbox Series).



When creating an online lobby, the player can now set the lobby size for the two arcade games. Host can limit it to two, three, or four players.



When creating an online lobby, the player can now set the frame delay to "Automatic." When this is set, the input lag adjusts according to the number of players.



A new enhancement added to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (SNES / Super Famicom). Ultimate-Attacks can now be enabled in Story Mode ON / OFF.



A new enhancement added to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Super Famicom). "Group Mode" can now be enabled ON / OFF. (Only available in the Japanese version.)



A new enhancement added to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade) (United States / Japan). Number of lives per coin can be adjusted from one to five.



A new enhancement added to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (Arcade) (United States). Number of lives per coin can be adjusted from 1-8.



A new enhancement added to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade) (United States / Japan). Difficulty can be adjusted.



A new enhancement added to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (Arcade) (United States). Difficulty can be adjusted.



A new enhancement added to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (Arcade) (United States). Game Loop can now be turned ON / OFF. While ON, the game will restart from the beginning after the credits.



New button action added to "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade) (United States / Japan)," "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (Arcade) (United States)." "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (SNES / Super Famicom)," and "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Hyperstone Heist (Genesis / Mega Drive)." Players can now assign a button to "Special." This button presses "Attack" and "Jump" together to make it easier to do special attacks.



A new color enhancement added to all Game Boy games. Added Game Boy Color Mode ON / OFF. A new "Color Palette" option added to the Pause Menu for all Game Boy games. In addition to other filters, players can choose between four color palettes:

- Black and White

- Game Boy Green

- Game Boy Pocket Green

- Game Boy Light Blue

Audio for various games and the Main Menu adjusted.

Additional pages for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (NES) and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Genesis) added to the Strategy Guide.

Additional page for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Genesis) and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Hyperstone Heist (Genesis) added to the Strategy Guide.

Visual settings are saved per game.

Issues Fixed

