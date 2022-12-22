Gamereactor Norge. Se de nyeste spilltrailerne, pluss ferske intervjuer fra de største spillmessene i verden. Gamereactor bruker cookies slik at du kan browse nettsiden vår best mulig. Hvis du fortsetter antar vi at du er fornøyd med vår cookies policy.

      Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection

      Det beste spillet i TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection har endelig støtte for co-op online

      Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time har fått oppdateringen vi har ventet på siden lanseringen.

      HQ

      Turtles-fans hadde et solid 2022 da vi både fikk det strålende Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge etterfulgt av Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection. Ett av få problemer med sistnevnte var imidlertid at online-støtten ikke var helt ferdigutviklet, og alle vet at spill som Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time er best med en venn.

      Men dette er ikke et problem lenger. Spillet har nå fått en ganske stor patch som blant annet legger til co-op online for Turtles in Time. Vi har også fått vite at Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Project vil få dette i en senere oppdatering. I tillegg til disse gode nyhetene er det tonnevis av nye ting å se frem til, sjekk ut oppdateringslisten nedenfor.

      New Additions


      • Home Menu icon changed to the box art. (Switch)

      • PlayStation 4 arcade controller is now supported. PlayStation 4 joystick support has now been implemented (PlayStation 5).

      • Xbox arcade stick is now supported. Xbox joystick support has now been implemented (Xbox One / Xbox Series).

      • When creating an online lobby, the player can now set the lobby size for the two arcade games. Host can limit it to two, three, or four players.

      • When creating an online lobby, the player can now set the frame delay to "Automatic." When this is set, the input lag adjusts according to the number of players.

      • A new enhancement added to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (SNES / Super Famicom). Ultimate-Attacks can now be enabled in Story Mode ON / OFF.

      • A new enhancement added to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Super Famicom). "Group Mode" can now be enabled ON / OFF. (Only available in the Japanese version.)

      • A new enhancement added to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade) (United States / Japan). Number of lives per coin can be adjusted from one to five.

      • A new enhancement added to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (Arcade) (United States). Number of lives per coin can be adjusted from 1-8.

      • A new enhancement added to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade) (United States / Japan). Difficulty can be adjusted.

      • A new enhancement added to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (Arcade) (United States). Difficulty can be adjusted.

      • A new enhancement added to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (Arcade) (United States). Game Loop can now be turned ON / OFF. While ON, the game will restart from the beginning after the credits.

      • New button action added to "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade) (United States / Japan)," "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (Arcade) (United States)." "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (SNES / Super Famicom)," and "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Hyperstone Heist (Genesis / Mega Drive)." Players can now assign a button to "Special." This button presses "Attack" and "Jump" together to make it easier to do special attacks.

      • A new color enhancement added to all Game Boy games. Added Game Boy Color Mode ON / OFF. A new "Color Palette" option added to the Pause Menu for all Game Boy games. In addition to other filters, players can choose between four color palettes:

        • - Black and White
        - Game Boy Green
        - Game Boy Pocket Green
        - Game Boy Light Blue

      • Audio for various games and the Main Menu adjusted.

      • Additional pages for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (NES) and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Genesis) added to the Strategy Guide.

      • Additional page for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Genesis) and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Hyperstone Heist (Genesis) added to the Strategy Guide.

      • Visual settings are saved per game.

      Issues Fixed


      • German translation for "Punch Repeatedly" for Strategy Guide page 11 has been fixed.

      • In the music player, the cassette tape icon for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade) show now shows the correct icon.

      • On page 5 of the Strategy Guide (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (SNES)), Turtle Tip 3 screenshot has been replaced.

      • In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (SNES), Stage Select enhancements now works even after settings are changed in Options.

      • In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Hyperstone Heist, Stage Select enhancements now works when selecting two players.

      • Easy Menu Navigation enhancement for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: Manhattan Project (NES) / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Manhattan Project (Famicom) now work.

      • Extra Credits enhancements to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (SNES) now work.

      • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (SNES) manual in the museum now includes missing page 18 to 19.

      Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection

