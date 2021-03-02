Det blir ikke noe fysisk Comic-Con i år heller

Du ser på Annonser

For andre år på rad kommer et digitalt Comic-Con til å kjøres i år på grunn av den pågående pandemien. Det vrituelle Comic-Con"Home-eventet skal kjøres 23. til 25. juni, og de som allerede har kjøpt billetter kan enten spare på dem til neste år eller få dem refundert (sistnevnte kan du gjøre her).

Arrangøren Comic-Con International kommenterer:

"While we are buoyed by the rollout of the vaccine and the growing number of individuals being inoculated, it appears that July will still be too early to safely hold an in-person event of the magnitude of Comic-Con. For this reason, we have made the challenging decision to postpone Comic-Con 2021 as an in-person gathering until our 2022 dates, and once again hold this year's celebration as the free online [email protected] Unfortunately, the challenges of this past year and the multiple postponements of our two largest events have left us with limited financial resources, so this year the online experience will be reduced to a three-day event, spanning July 23-25, 2021."

Forhåpentligvis kan eventet avvikles fysisk neste år.

Takk, IGN