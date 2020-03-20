Det kan bli vanskelig å få tak i fysiske eksemplarer av Final Fantasy VII: Remake ved lansering

Coronaviruset har påvirket spillbransjen på mange punkter, og nå kan vi tilføye enda et til listen.

Square Enix utmeldte for et par dager siden via Twitter at det, som følge av coronaviruset, muligens ikke vil være tilstrekkelig mange fysiske eksemplarer av Final Fantasy VII: Remake når spillet lanseres den 10. april.

"With unforeseeable changes in the distribution and retail landscape, which varies across countries, it is increasingly likely that some of you will not get hold of your copy of the game on the release date. "We are monitoring the situation on a daily basis and working with our partners, retailers, and Square Enix teams across Europe and the Americas to do everything we can to ensure as many of you as possible can play the game on April 10."

Naturligvis vil de som har kjøpt spillet digitalt få det ved lansering den 10. april.

Går du for fysisk eller digitalt?