Cookie

Gamereactor bruker cookies slik at du kan browse nettsiden vår best mulig. Hvis du fortsetter antar vi at du er fornøyd med vår cookies policy.

Gran Turismo 7The BatmanElden RingThe Matrix Resurrections floppDying Light 2 The Witch QueenPokemon Legends ArceusPlayStation Discord
Norsk
Følg oss
Gamereactor
nyheter
Diablo Immortal

Diablo Immortal lanseres ikke i Belgia eller Nederland på grunn av lootboks-forbud

Abonner på vårt nyhetsbrev her!

* Påkrevd felt
HQ

Veldig snart lanseres Diablo Immortal på både PC og mobil. Faktisk er det allerede i morgen det skjer, men det er ikke alle land som får ta del i moroa. I Belgia og Nederland blir det nemlig ikke lansert.

Blizzard har bekreftet overfor den nederlandske hjemmesiden Tweakers at spillet verken lanseres i Belgia eller Nederland fordi det er etablerte regler for lootbokser i de landene.

"This is related to the current operating conditions for games in those countries," sa en representant.

Men Blizzard utdypet faktisk mer via Reddit (oppdaget av GamesIndustry), hvor det ble sagt følgende:

"Unfortunately players in the Netherlands and Belgium will not be able to install Diablo Immortal due to the countries' gambling restrictions. The lootboxes in the game are against the law in your country, so unless the gambling restrictions change the game will not be released in the Netherlands and Belgium."

Diablo Immortal

Relaterte tekster

0
Diablo ImmortalScore

Diablo Immortal
ANMELDELSE. Skrevet av Ben Lyons

Vi har utforsket hver krik og krok av denne nye versjonen av Sanctuary.

1
GRTV spiller Diablo Immortal

GRTV spiller Diablo Immortal
NYHET. Skrevet av Silje Marie Ruud Slette

Reaksjonene til fansen var ikke akkurat positive da Blizzard annonserte mobilspillet Diablo Immortal for et par år siden, men etter at vi har fått testet en tidlig...



Loading next content