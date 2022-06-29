Cookie

Battlefield 2042

DICE: Vi vil være stolte av Battlefield 2042

HQ

Insidere som Tom Henderson påstår at selv om EA har sagt at de jobber hardt for å opprettholde Battlefield 2042, er det i praksis få som jobber med det. Flertallet av utviklerne har i stedet gått videre til neste spill i serien.

Men i et intervju med GamesIndustry sier Rebecka Coutax, ny studiosjef hos DICE, at studioet fortsatt er dedikert til å fikse spillet på sikt, slik at de kan være stolte av det:

"So we want to improve the core gameplay experience and that is what we have focused on. And now, as you might know, we just released season one, and we have good feedback. The players are enjoying our map and the content that we have provided, so it's a win for us and it makes us feel better. The team is here to make Battlefield, and they're passionate about Battlefield. We have many Battlefield veterans. So it's important for us to improve Battlefield 2042 and the experience that we can provide to our players. We owe them that.

I want the team to be really proud about Battlefield 2042. That is what they are chasing and they have their heart and the passion there. We want to be really, really proud of Dice. We want Dice to be the number one spot for first-person shooter games in Europe, and one of the powerhouses in the world. It's a fabulous team. We're going to make magic together."

Tror du det er lurt å prøve å redde Battlefield 2042, eller bør DICE bare gå videre?

Battlefield 2042

