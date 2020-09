Dirt 5 utsatt til november

Du ser på Annonser

Dette er den andre gangen Codemasters forsinker det kommende Dirt 5. Første gangen skjedde i begynnelsen av denne måneden da den satte septemberdatoen ble til 16. oktober, som nå har blitt endret til 6. november.

Her er et utklipp av den offisielle pressemeldingen:

"The release date for DIRT 5 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC has now moved to November 6, 2020, with early access for Amplified Edition players starting on November 3. The game is still set to launch on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 later this year, followed by Google Stadia in early 2021. It sucks, we know. Seriously, we can't thank everyone enough for your support and excitement around DIRT S, ever since its reveal back in May. The positive feedback we've received from hands-on preview sessions has blown us away, too. The start line is now a little further away, but it's still very much in sight.

Don't forget: anyone who owns DIRT 5 on current-gen consoles will still be entitled to the

relevant next-gen optimised version, when it launches, free of charge. More DIRT 5 news and brand new gameplay is coming your way between now and November. Get ready for first looks at new cars and locations, the final car list, more next-gen feature details, and a full reveal of DIRT 5's multiplayer features. Stick around - we're just getting started. Again, thank you."