Disney+ imponerer med Star Wars, Marvel og mer i mai

Vi er fortsatt godt over en uke unna å gå inn i en ny måned, men Disney er såpass stolte av hva som kommer til Disney+ i mai at de allerede nå har avslørt hvilke filmer og serier som blir en del av tjenesten i årets femte måned.

Relativt forståelig med tanke på hva de har på lur. Da snakker jeg ikke bare om ting vi visste om fra før som Star Wars: The Bad Batch og Cruella, men også Oscar-vinnere, Planet of the Apes-filmene og mye mer. Her er hele listen.

Serie den 4. mai





Star Wars: The Bad Batch



Filmer den 7. mai





Ferdinand



Planet of the Apes (1968)



Beneath the Planet of the Apes



Escape from the Planet of the Apes



Conquest of the Planet of the Apes



Battle for the Planet of the Apes



Planet of the Apes (2001)



Rise of the Planet of the Apes



Dawn of the Planet of the Apes



War for the Planet of the Apes



Gender Revolution: A Journey With Katie Couric



Serier den 7. mai





Africa's Hidden Wonders Sesong 1



Grown-ish Sesong 1-3 med ny episode av tredje sesong hver uke



Made in A Day Sesong 1



Mexico Untamed Sesong 1



Rosewood Sesong 1 og 2



Valley of the Boom Sesong 1



Filmer den 14. mai





Brothers in Exile



Chasing Tyson



Dangerous Minds



The Day the Series Stopped



Deion's Double Play



Doc's Play



The Dominican Dream



Expedition Everest



The Good, the Bad, the Hungry



Hemmeligheten om Nazca



The Hot Chick



Let's Be Cops



Little Big Men



No Mas



Phi Slama Jama



Pony Excess



Romy and Michele's High School Reunion



Stuber



There's No Place Like Home



Tim Richmond: To the Limit



What Carter Lost



Year of the Scab



Serier den 14. mai





Bless This Mess Sesong 1 og 2



High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Sesong 2 med ny episode hver uke



Sadie Sparks Sesong 1



The Story of God with Morgan Freeman Sesong 1-3



Filmer den 21. mai





127 Hours



Area 51: The CIA's Secret



The Day After Tomorrow



Flight of the Phoenix



Gulliver's Travels



Mission to Mars



Renaissance Man



Seeker: The Dark is Rising



Serier den 21. mai





Angel Sesong 1-5



Extreme Rescues Sesong 1



Marvel Comics: Spider-Man Sesong 1



Marvel's M.O.D.O.K Sesong med ny episode hver uke



War of the World Sesong 1 og 2 med ny episode av andre sesong hver uke



Filmer den 28. mai





A Walk in the Clouds



Cruella (Premier Access)



Glee: The 3D Concert Movie



Hope Floats



Launchpad Presents: American Eid



Launchpad Presents: Dinner Is Served



Launchpad Presents: Growing Fangs



Launchpad Presents: The Last of the Chupacabras



Launchpad Presents: Let's Be Tigers



Launchpad Presents: The Little Prince(ss)



Martha Marcy May Marlene



Notre-Dame: Race Against the Inferno



Storslåtte Pompeii: På Flukt



Serier den 28. mai





Dirt Sesong 1 og 2



Marvel Comics: The Incredible Hulk Sesong 1



The Owl House Sesong 1



Rebel Sesong 1 med ny episode hver uke



Er det noe her du helt klart skal se?