Disney+ imponerer med Star Wars, Marvel og mer i mai
Vi er fortsatt godt over en uke unna å gå inn i en ny måned, men Disney er såpass stolte av hva som kommer til Disney+ i mai at de allerede nå har avslørt hvilke filmer og serier som blir en del av tjenesten i årets femte måned.
Relativt forståelig med tanke på hva de har på lur. Da snakker jeg ikke bare om ting vi visste om fra før som Star Wars: The Bad Batch og Cruella, men også Oscar-vinnere, Planet of the Apes-filmene og mye mer. Her er hele listen.
Serie den 4. mai
Star Wars: The Bad Batch
Filmer den 7. mai
Ferdinand
Planet of the Apes (1968)
Beneath the Planet of the Apes
Escape from the Planet of the Apes
Conquest of the Planet of the Apes
Battle for the Planet of the Apes
Planet of the Apes (2001)
Rise of the Planet of the Apes
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
War for the Planet of the Apes
Gender Revolution: A Journey With Katie Couric
Serier den 7. mai
Africa's Hidden Wonders Sesong 1
Grown-ish Sesong 1-3 med ny episode av tredje sesong hver uke
Made in A Day Sesong 1
Mexico Untamed Sesong 1
Rosewood Sesong 1 og 2
Valley of the Boom Sesong 1
Filmer den 14. mai
Brothers in Exile
Chasing Tyson
Dangerous Minds
The Day the Series Stopped
Deion's Double Play
Doc's Play
The Dominican Dream
Expedition Everest
The Good, the Bad, the Hungry
Hemmeligheten om Nazca
The Hot Chick
Let's Be Cops
Little Big Men
No Mas
Phi Slama Jama
Pony Excess
Romy and Michele's High School Reunion
Stuber
There's No Place Like Home
Tim Richmond: To the Limit
What Carter Lost
Year of the Scab
Serier den 14. mai
Bless This Mess Sesong 1 og 2
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Sesong 2 med ny episode hver uke
Sadie Sparks Sesong 1
The Story of God with Morgan Freeman Sesong 1-3
Filmer den 21. mai
127 Hours
Area 51: The CIA's Secret
The Day After Tomorrow
Flight of the Phoenix
Gulliver's Travels
Mission to Mars
Renaissance Man
Seeker: The Dark is Rising
Serier den 21. mai
Angel Sesong 1-5
Extreme Rescues Sesong 1
Marvel Comics: Spider-Man Sesong 1
Marvel's M.O.D.O.K Sesong med ny episode hver uke
War of the World Sesong 1 og 2 med ny episode av andre sesong hver uke
Filmer den 28. mai
A Walk in the Clouds
Cruella (Premier Access)
Glee: The 3D Concert Movie
Hope Floats
Launchpad Presents: American Eid
Launchpad Presents: Dinner Is Served
Launchpad Presents: Growing Fangs
Launchpad Presents: The Last of the Chupacabras
Launchpad Presents: Let's Be Tigers
Launchpad Presents: The Little Prince(ss)
Martha Marcy May Marlene
Notre-Dame: Race Against the Inferno
Storslåtte Pompeii: På Flukt
Serier den 28. mai
Dirt Sesong 1 og 2
Marvel Comics: The Incredible Hulk Sesong 1
The Owl House Sesong 1
Rebel Sesong 1 med ny episode hver uke
Er det noe her du helt klart skal se?
