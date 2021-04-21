Norsk
Disney+ imponerer med Star Wars, Marvel og mer i mai

Vi er fortsatt godt over en uke unna å gå inn i en ny måned, men Disney er såpass stolte av hva som kommer til Disney+ i mai at de allerede nå har avslørt hvilke filmer og serier som blir en del av tjenesten i årets femte måned.

Relativt forståelig med tanke på hva de har på lur. Da snakker jeg ikke bare om ting vi visste om fra før som Star Wars: The Bad Batch og Cruella, men også Oscar-vinnere, Planet of the Apes-filmene og mye mer. Her er hele listen.

Serie den 4. mai


  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Filmer den 7. mai


  • Ferdinand

  • Planet of the Apes (1968)

  • Beneath the Planet of the Apes

  • Escape from the Planet of the Apes

  • Conquest of the Planet of the Apes

  • Battle for the Planet of the Apes

  • Planet of the Apes (2001)

  • Rise of the Planet of the Apes

  • Dawn of the Planet of the Apes

  • War for the Planet of the Apes

  • Gender Revolution: A Journey With Katie Couric

Serier den 7. mai


  • Africa's Hidden Wonders Sesong 1

  • Grown-ish Sesong 1-3 med ny episode av tredje sesong hver uke

  • Made in A Day Sesong 1

  • Mexico Untamed Sesong 1

  • Rosewood Sesong 1 og 2

  • Valley of the Boom Sesong 1

Filmer den 14. mai


  • Brothers in Exile

  • Chasing Tyson

  • Dangerous Minds

  • The Day the Series Stopped

  • Deion's Double Play

  • Doc's Play

  • The Dominican Dream

  • Expedition Everest

  • The Good, the Bad, the Hungry

  • Hemmeligheten om Nazca

  • The Hot Chick

  • Let's Be Cops

  • Little Big Men

  • No Mas

  • Phi Slama Jama

  • Pony Excess

  • Romy and Michele's High School Reunion

  • Stuber

  • There's No Place Like Home

  • Tim Richmond: To the Limit

  • What Carter Lost

  • Year of the Scab

Serier den 14. mai


  • Bless This Mess Sesong 1 og 2

  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Sesong 2 med ny episode hver uke

  • Sadie Sparks Sesong 1

  • The Story of God with Morgan Freeman Sesong 1-3

Filmer den 21. mai


  • 127 Hours

  • Area 51: The CIA's Secret

  • The Day After Tomorrow

  • Flight of the Phoenix

  • Gulliver's Travels

  • Mission to Mars

  • Renaissance Man

  • Seeker: The Dark is Rising

Serier den 21. mai


  • Angel Sesong 1-5

  • Extreme Rescues Sesong 1

  • Marvel Comics: Spider-Man Sesong 1

  • Marvel's M.O.D.O.K Sesong med ny episode hver uke

  • War of the World Sesong 1 og 2 med ny episode av andre sesong hver uke

Filmer den 28. mai


  • A Walk in the Clouds

  • Cruella (Premier Access)

  • Glee: The 3D Concert Movie

  • Hope Floats

  • Launchpad Presents: American Eid

  • Launchpad Presents: Dinner Is Served

  • Launchpad Presents: Growing Fangs

  • Launchpad Presents: The Last of the Chupacabras

  • Launchpad Presents: Let's Be Tigers

  • Launchpad Presents: The Little Prince(ss)

  • Martha Marcy May Marlene

  • Notre-Dame: Race Against the Inferno

  • Storslåtte Pompeii: På Flukt

Serier den 28. mai


  • Dirt Sesong 1 og 2

  • Marvel Comics: The Incredible Hulk Sesong 1

  • The Owl House Sesong 1

  • Rebel Sesong 1 med ny episode hver uke

Er det noe her du helt klart skal se?

