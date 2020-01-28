Doom Eternal har ingen mikrotransaksjoner overhodet

Doom Eternal utvikles av id Software, men det utgis av Bethesda som i løpet av de siste par årene har vist en voksende forkjærlighet for aggressive mikrotransaksjoner, som blant annet har blitt bevist gjennom Fallout 76. Men noe tyder på at id Software har hatt stor innflytelse på den fronten, for det er nemlig ingen mikrotransaksjoner - overhodet.

Nylig ble regissør Hugo Marin spurt av en fan på Facebook om spillet ville ha kosmetiske mikrotransaksjoner, her her var svaret ganske tydelig:

"No store. Nothing you can unlock in Eternal with XP has anything to do with player abilities or content that would impact your game in any way. The only thing you can unlock with XP is COSMETICS. These cosmetics have no impact on how you play, they just look cool. Eternal is a $60 game, not a free to play game or a mobile game - we are giving you a complete experience with no store just like you'd expect. Unlocking skins with XP is part of the experience if you care about that stuff, or you can completely ignore it and it will have no impact on your experience at all and it's all free."

Gleder du deg til Doom Eternal?