Dune: Spice Wars

Dune: Spice Wars inntar Early Access denne måneden

Frank Herberts Dune-univers har nærmest aldri vært hetere enn det er nå takket være Denis Villeneuves film, og derfor finnes det vel heller ikke noe bedre tidspunkt å utgi et spill basert på det universet.

Dune: Spice Wars har vært underveis fra Funcom og Shiro Games i lang tid, og nå inntar det endelig Early Access på PC. Det har blitt avslørt via en pressemelding at det skjer 26. april.

Spillet er et klassisk RTS-spill med 4X-elementer, som betyr at du både skal kontrollere spesifikke slagmarker samtidig som du må ta større beslutninger for Arrakis.

"With so many massive Dune fans in the studio, the excitement I see every day of working with this universe is very real, and we hope this comes across in the game. With all this passion for the source material, and all the know-how we've gathered from making Northgard, we can't wait to put this game into players' hands," sier Shiro Games-sjef Sebastien Vidal.

HQ
Dune: Spice Wars

