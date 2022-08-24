Dungeons 4 annonsert med en første trailer

Det er fem år siden vi fikk en ny del i Dungeons-serien, men nå har Dungeons 4 blitt annonsert med en første trailer. Her blir vi fortalt at Dark Elf Thalya er tilbake og at vi igjen vil få bygge et fangehull mens vi hersker over enorme hærer av skapninger.

Slik beskrives konseptet i pressemeldingen:

"Build a cozy and comfortable Dungeon to suit your creatures' needs and rule over them, then send them out into the Overworld to kindly remind the good people living there that the Absolute Evil rules over their lands. Gather your Evilness in new and dynamic ways and unleash it upon the lush green forests and plains of the Overworld to turn them over to the dark side. But make sure that your Dungeon is well-secured by traps and defended by your creatures, for those pesky Overworlders won't just twiddle their thumbs while you turn their land into the Absolute Evil's most pleasurable holiday paradise."

Dungeons 4 lanseres til PC, PlayStation 5, Switch og Xbox Series i løpet av neste år, og det slippes også rett på Game Pass. Sjekk ut annonseringstraileren under.