Gamereactor Norge. Se de nyeste spilltrailerne, pluss ferske intervjuer fra de største spillmessene i verden. Gamereactor bruker cookies slik at du kan browse nettsiden vår best mulig. Hvis du fortsetter antar vi at du er fornøyd med vår cookies policy.

Norsk
Følg oss
Gamereactor
nyheter
Dungeons 4
Featured: Gamescom 2022 Coverage

Dungeons 4 annonsert med en første trailer

Snart får vi lage våre egne fangehull igjen og herske over enorme mengder undersåtter i krigen mot Overworld.

Abonner på vårt nyhetsbrev her!

* Påkrevd felt

Det er fem år siden vi fikk en ny del i Dungeons-serien, men nå har Dungeons 4 blitt annonsert med en første trailer. Her blir vi fortalt at Dark Elf Thalya er tilbake og at vi igjen vil få bygge et fangehull mens vi hersker over enorme hærer av skapninger.

Slik beskrives konseptet i pressemeldingen:

"Build a cozy and comfortable Dungeon to suit your creatures' needs and rule over them, then send them out into the Overworld to kindly remind the good people living there that the Absolute Evil rules over their lands. Gather your Evilness in new and dynamic ways and unleash it upon the lush green forests and plains of the Overworld to turn them over to the dark side. But make sure that your Dungeon is well-secured by traps and defended by your creatures, for those pesky Overworlders won't just twiddle their thumbs while you turn their land into the Absolute Evil's most pleasurable holiday paradise."

Dungeons 4 lanseres til PC, PlayStation 5, Switch og Xbox Series i løpet av neste år, og det slippes også rett på Game Pass. Sjekk ut annonseringstraileren under.

HQ
Dungeons 4

Relaterte tekster



Loading next content