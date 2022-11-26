Dwayne Johnson: Henry Cavill er den beste Superman

HQ

Henry Cavill er offisielt tilbake som Superman, og det er indikasjoner på at han vil spille en omfattende rolle i den kommende reformasjonen av DCs filmunivers. Han ble gjenintrodusert gjennom Black Adam-filmen og Dwayne Johnson har ikke annet enn ros for ham.

I et innlegg på Twitter kaller han ham til og med tidenes beste supermann, og slo dermed Christopher Reeve i Johnsons øyne:

"There was no other Superman, by the way, to bring back. Henry Cavill is our generation's Superman and, in my opinion, the greatest Superman. And I mean that respectfully to the other actors, especially Christopher Reeve, but [Cavill is] the greatest Superman of all time."

Hva synes du selv?