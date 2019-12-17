Dying Light 2-regissør: "Spillere har bruk for bedre verdener, ikke større verdener"

Dying Light 2 har en langt, langt større verden enn det originale Dying Light. Faktisk er det nærmest tradisjon for å levere mye større verdener i etterfølgere generelt, og noen spillentusiaster har ganske strenge krav til hvor store disse sandkassene er. Men regissøren bal nettopp Dying Light 2 gjør nå litt opprør mot denne tradisjonen.

I den seneste utgaven av Official Xbox Magazine (som du kan finne her) slår han fast at spillere faktisk ikke har bruk for større verdener lenger - de har bruk for bedre, dypere verdener.

"I'm not sure they will get bigger. I think what will change is the fidelity of everything. I

don't think people really need bigger worlds, they need worlds that are of better quality

and that they feel more immersed in what surrounds them. It's not that difficult for the

current generation to create huge worlds by streaming as you play. So you go somewhere

and it loads a little chunk around you and another chunk and so on. So you can create

extremely big worlds that don't really impact the performance. What impacts performance

is the number of NPCs you see around you, the variety of them and how they behave, and the number of animations. The improvements in the next generation will allow us to go further in that direction. This is basically our mission as a studio, we want to create first-person open-world games with high-fidelity graphics and with high-fidelity immersion, where you feel like you are really there."

Er du enig?