EA jobber på et eget anticheat-system som lanseres i år

Mange forbrukere har ganske dårlige erfaringer med anticheat-systemer, selv om de fleste sannsynligvis har forståelse for at de er nødvendige i spill som Call of Duty: Warzone. Activision har hatt suksess med sitt eget Ricochet-system blant annet i akkurat det spillet, og nå følger EA etter.

EA kunngjør nå at de jobber med sin egen anticheat-programvare, som for øyeblikket bare kalles EA AntiCheat. Det er en såkalt "kernel-mode anti-cheat and anti-tamper solution" som skal beskytte utgiverens spill mot juksing fremover.

"For games that are highly competitive and contain many online modes like FIFA 23, kernel-mode protection is absolutely vital. When cheat programs operate in kernel space, they can make their cheat functionally invisible to anti-cheat solutions that live in user-mode. Unfortunately, the last few years have seen a large increase in cheats and cheat techniques operating in kernel-mode, so the only reliable way to detect and block these is to have our anti-cheat operate there as well."

Du kan lese mer om dette via lenken over. Det er meningen at systemet skal implementeres i løpet av høsten.

