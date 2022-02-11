Cookie

Earthbound

Earthbound og Earthbound Beginnings er nå på Switch

Earthbound Beginnings og oppfølgeren Earthbound er kanskje blant de mest elskede Nintendo-eksklusivene, som aldri ble til en fast tilbakevendende serie.

Men hvis du ønsker å vise seriens skapere litt kjærlighet, og kanskje minne dem om at du fortsatt ønsker et nytt kapittel, så kan du spille de to første spillene via Switch nå. Alt du trenger er et Nintendo Switch Online-abonnement.

"EarthBound / EarthBound Beginnings: Join Ness, Paula, Jeff, and Poo in their quest to fulfill an age-old prophecy to stop the wicked Giygas (and maybe catch a Runaway Five concert along the way) in the fan-favorite Super NES classic EarthBound. In addition, travel back to 198X for EarthBound Beginnings, a localized version of the original Famicom Mother game. Both EarthBound and EarthBound Beginnings are now available for Nintendo Switch Online members!"

Earthbound

