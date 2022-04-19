Elden Ring har fått nye mysterier og endringer

Selv om et spill får toppkarakterer av mange betyr ikke det at spillet er perfekt, så gjengen i FromSoftware ligger ikke på latsiden selv om Elden Ring er ute. Vi har allerede fått en rekke oppdateringer, og i dag er det tid for enda en.
Dagens Elden Ring-oppdateringer byr på veldig mange justeringer av både fiender, våpen, magiske formler og animasjoner, noe man forventer av slike spill. I tillegg har gode, gamle Patches fått nye "event phases", så det kan være lurt å titte innom han med jevne mellomrom for å se om spillet byr på noen nye kule hemmeligheter. På toppen av dette er det mulig å gjøre slik at kameraet ikke snur seg automatisk. Her er alt 1.04-oppdateringen gjør:
Additional Elements Added
Added an option to turn camera auto rotate function ON/OFF
Added some event phases for the NPC "Patches"
Balance adjustments
Increased Colossal Swords/Colossal weapons attack speed and lowered their recovery time. Jump attack not included.
Increased the two-handed attack damage of Colossal Swords/Colossal Weapons. Jump attack not included.
Increased physical block rate and guard boost of the Colossal Sword, Colossal Weapons, Great Sword, Great Hammer, Great Axe, Great Spear, and Halberd weapon classes.
Increased the damage of Grafted Blade Greatsword.
Increased the damage of Devourer's Scepter.
Decreased the scaling of status effect build-up from spells and incantations of Albinauric Staff and Dragon Communion Seal.
Decreased the effect of Greatshield Talisman for weapons with high block rate.
Shortened the length of the madness afflicted animation.
Lowered the speed of madness buildup recovery.
Slightly increased FP and Stamina growth rate at lower levels*
*Players will need to perform any of the following actions for the changes to be reflected. This is required only once. New characters created after this update will not require this action.
Level up
Activate Godrick's Great Rune
Re-equipping any equipment (armor, talisman) which grants bonus stat to either Strength, Dexterity, Vigor, Endurance, Intelligence, Faith or Arcane
Other enemy and weapon balance changes Sorcery/Incantation - Upward adjustments
Crystal Barrage - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time
Gavel of Haima - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Allows caster to more easily withstand enemies' attack while casting
Shatter Earth - Increased cast speed and decrease recovery time. Allows caster to more easily withstand enemies' attack while casting
Rock Blaster - Decreased recovery time. Allows caster to more easily withstand enemies' attack while casting
Thop's Barrier - Increased area of effect and slightly increase effect duration
Rennala's Full Moon - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.
Ranni's Dark Moon - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.
Carian Greatsword - Increased cast speed at lower dexterity
Magma Shot - Decreased FP cost and increased cast speed
Roiling Magma - Increased cast speed and decreased time until magma explodes
Gelmir's Fury - Slightly decreased the random nature of projectile's range and increased the damage of lava pool. Increased the hitbox
Rykard's Rancor - Decreased FP cost
Oracle Bubbles - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.
Great Oracular Bubble - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.
Briars of Sin - Decreased recovery time. Increased blood loss buildup on enemy
Briars of Punishment - Decreased recovery time. Increased blood loss buildup on enemy
Explosive Ghostflame - Decreased FP cost and recovery time
Tibia's Summon - Increased damage and cast speed
Aspects of the Crucible: Tail - Decreased FP and Stamina cost
Aspects of the Crucible: Horns - Decreased FP and Stamina cost, Increase cast speed. Increased the distance traveled when not charged and made it easier to cause enemies to flinch when charged
Elden Stars - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time
Black Blade - Decreased Stamina consumption and decreased recovery time
Discus of Light - Decreased FP cost. Increased damage and cast speed
Triple Rings of Light - Increased damage
Radagon's Rings of Light - Decreased FP cost. Increased damage and cast speed. Decreased recovery time.