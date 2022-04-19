Elden Ring har fått nye mysterier og endringer

HQ

Selv om et spill får toppkarakterer av mange betyr ikke det at spillet er perfekt, så gjengen i FromSoftware ligger ikke på latsiden selv om Elden Ring er ute. Vi har allerede fått en rekke oppdateringer, og i dag er det tid for enda en.

Dagens Elden Ring-oppdateringer byr på veldig mange justeringer av både fiender, våpen, magiske formler og animasjoner, noe man forventer av slike spill. I tillegg har gode, gamle Patches fått nye "event phases", så det kan være lurt å titte innom han med jevne mellomrom for å se om spillet byr på noen nye kule hemmeligheter. På toppen av dette er det mulig å gjøre slik at kameraet ikke snur seg automatisk. Her er alt 1.04-oppdateringen gjør:

Additional Elements Added



Added an option to turn camera auto rotate function ON/OFF



Added some event phases for the NPC "Patches"



Balance adjustments



Increased Colossal Swords/Colossal weapons attack speed and lowered their recovery time. Jump attack not included.



Increased the two-handed attack damage of Colossal Swords/Colossal Weapons. Jump attack not included.



Increased physical block rate and guard boost of the Colossal Sword, Colossal Weapons, Great Sword, Great Hammer, Great Axe, Great Spear, and Halberd weapon classes.



Increased the damage of Grafted Blade Greatsword.



Increased the damage of Devourer's Scepter.



Decreased the scaling of status effect build-up from spells and incantations of Albinauric Staff and Dragon Communion Seal.



Decreased the effect of Greatshield Talisman for weapons with high block rate.



Shortened the length of the madness afflicted animation.



Lowered the speed of madness buildup recovery.



Slightly increased FP and Stamina growth rate at lower levels*



*Players will need to perform any of the following actions for the changes to be reflected. This is required only once. New characters created after this update will not require this action.



Level up



Activate Godrick's Great Rune



Re-equipping any equipment (armor, talisman) which grants bonus stat to either Strength, Dexterity, Vigor, Endurance, Intelligence, Faith or Arcane



Other enemy and weapon balance changes

Sorcery/Incantation - Upward adjustments



Crystal Barrage - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time



Gavel of Haima - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Allows caster to more easily withstand enemies' attack while casting



Shatter Earth - Increased cast speed and decrease recovery time. Allows caster to more easily withstand enemies' attack while casting



Rock Blaster - Decreased recovery time. Allows caster to more easily withstand enemies' attack while casting



Thop's Barrier - Increased area of effect and slightly increase effect duration



Rennala's Full Moon - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.



Ranni's Dark Moon - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.



Carian Greatsword - Increased cast speed at lower dexterity



Magma Shot - Decreased FP cost and increased cast speed



Roiling Magma - Increased cast speed and decreased time until magma explodes



Gelmir's Fury - Slightly decreased the random nature of projectile's range and increased the damage of lava pool. Increased the hitbox



Rykard's Rancor - Decreased FP cost



Oracle Bubbles - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.



Great Oracular Bubble - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.



Briars of Sin - Decreased recovery time. Increased blood loss buildup on enemy



Briars of Punishment - Decreased recovery time. Increased blood loss buildup on enemy



Explosive Ghostflame - Decreased FP cost and recovery time



Tibia's Summon - Increased damage and cast speed



Aspects of the Crucible: Tail - Decreased FP and Stamina cost



Aspects of the Crucible: Horns - Decreased FP and Stamina cost, Increase cast speed. Increased the distance traveled when not charged and made it easier to cause enemies to flinch when charged



Elden Stars - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time



Black Blade - Decreased Stamina consumption and decreased recovery time



Discus of Light - Decreased FP cost. Increased damage and cast speed



Triple Rings of Light - Increased damage



Radagon's Rings of Light - Decreased FP cost. Increased damage and cast speed. Decreased recovery time.



Lightning Strike - Decreased Stamina cost. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.



Honed Bolt - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.



Ancient Dragons' Lightning Spear - Decreased FP and Stamina cost. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Allows caster to more easily withstand enemy attacks while casting.



Ancient Dragons' Lightning Strike - Decreased recovery time



Lansseax's Glaive - Decreased FP and Stamina cost. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Allows caster to more easily withstand enemy' attacks while casting.



Fortissax's Lightning Spear - Decreased FP and Stamina cost. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Allows caster to withstand enemy attack while casting more easily.



Frozen Lightning Spear - Decreased Stamina cost. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Allows caster to more easily withstand enemy attack while casting.



Death Lightning - Decreased FP cost, Increased the duration of death-accumulating smoke



O, Flame! - Increased damage



Giantsflame Take Thee - Decreased Stamina Cost



Flame of the Fell God - Decreased FP cost and increased damage



Whirl, O Flame! - Increased damage, decreased recovery time



Burn, O Flame! - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.



Black Flame - Increase damage and the spell can break enemy's guard more easily.



Scouring Black Flame - Decreased FP cost and recovery time. Increased attack range and area of effect.



Black Flame Ritual - Reduced FP cost and increased damage.



Gurranq's Beast Claw - Increased damage and decreased recovery time.



Bloodflame Talons - Decreased FP cost and increased cast speed. Decreased recovery time.



Bloodboon - Increased damage. Increased cast speed and decreased effect start-up time, decreased recovery time.



Pest Threads - Decreased Stamina cost.



Scarlet Aeonia - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Allows caster to more easily withstand enemy attacks while casting.



Unendurable Frenzy - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Decreased the random nature of projectile's range and increased Madness buildup on enemies.



Inescapable Frenzy - Increased cast speed.



Placidusax's Ruin - Decreased FP, Stamina cost and recovery time.



Dragonclaw - Decreased FP, Stamina cost and recovery time and made it easier to cause enemies to flinch when charged.



Dragonmaw - Decreased FP, stamina cost, recovery time and increased cast speed and made it easier to cause enemies to flinch when charged.



Greyoll's Roar - Decreased FP, Stamina cost and recovery time.



Upward and downward adjustments



Adula's Moonblade - Decreased the power of single cast and improved performance so that the blades and frost hit more consistently and continuously. Increased cast speed at lower dexterity.



Flame, Fall Upon Them - Decreased the damage of single cast and improved the performance so that it hits the enemy multiple times. Decreased FP cost.



Howl of Shabriri - Decreased the madness buildup on the enemy. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.



Downward adjustments



Swarm of Flies - Decreased blood loss buildup on enemy.



The Flame of Frenzy - Decreased madness buildup on enemy.



Frenzied Burst - Decreased madness buildup on enemy.



Weapon Skill - Upward adjustments



Lion's Claw - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.



Kick - Increased cast speed.



Hoarah Loux's Earthshaker - Increased cast speed. Increased cast speed on follow up input, decreased recovery time.



Troll's Roar - Decreased Stamina Cost. Increased cast speed on follow up input, increased distance traveled.



Giant Hunt - Decreased recovery time.



Storm Assault - Decreased recovery time.



Carian Greatsword - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Increased the damage when charged and made it easier to cause enemies to flinch.



Carian Grandeur - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Increased the damage when charge and made it easier to cause enemies to flinch.



Gravitas - Increased cast speed.



Flaming Strike - Increased the travel distance of a stepping cleave in a strong attack.



Black Flame Tornado - Added hitbox to weapon when spinning, and added a window to roll during the attack to cancel the animation.



Lightning Slash - Increased cast speed. Added a hitbox to the stomp animation.



Sacred Blade - Increased cast speed.



Sacred Ring of Light - Increased cast speed.



Poisonous Mist - Increased cast speed.



Poison Moth Flight - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.



Ice Spear - Added a hitbox to the weapon's spinning animation.



Chilling Mist - Increased cast speed.



Assassin's Gambit - Increased cast speed.



Shield Bash - Increased cast speed.



Shield Crash - Decreased Stamina cost. Increased cast speed.



Blade of Gold - Decreased Stamina cost. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.



Blade of Death - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.



Golden Tempering - Decreased FP cost and increased cast speed. Increased effect duration.



Last Rites - Increased cast speed.



Mists of Slumber - Increased cast speed.



Eochaid's Dancing Blade - Increased travel distance, added a window to roll during the attack to cancel the animation.



Unblockable Blade - Increased cast speed with the weapon Coded Sword.



Alabaster Lords' Pull - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Added a window to roll during the attack to cancel the animation.



Establish Order - Decreased recovery time and increased cast speed on follow up input. Increased damage. Made it easier to cause enemies to flinch.



Moonlight Greatsword - Decreased FP cost. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Increased the frost buildup effect during the skill duration.



Wave of Gold - Decreased FP cost. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.



Wolf's Assault - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.



The Queen's Black Flame - Increased cast speed. Added a window to roll during the attack to cancel the animation.



Dynast's Finesse - Decreased Stamina cost.



Flowing Form - Decreased Stamina cost.



Death Flare - Increased cast speed.



Onyx Lord's Repulsion - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Added a window to roll during the attack to cancel the animation.



Magma Guillotine - Decreased Stamina cost, Increased cast speed. Decreased recovery time on follow up input.



Cursed-Blood Slice - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.



Ice Lightning Sword - Increased cast speed. Added a hitbox to the stomp animation.



Rosus' Summons - Decreased recovery time.



I Command Thee, Kneel! - Increased cast speed including follow up input. Added a window to roll during the attack to cancel the animation.



Gold Breaker - Decreased FP cost. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.



Familial Rancor - Added a window to roll during the attack to cancel the animation.



Nebula - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time with the weapon Bastard's Stars.



Regal Beastclaw - Increased cast speed.



Devourer of Worlds - Increased cast speed.



Regal Roar - Decreased recovery time.



Spearcall Ritual - Decreased recovery time.



Ancient Lightning Spear - Decreased FP cost and increased cast speed. Allows player to more easily withstand enemies' attacks while casting.



Great-Serpent Hunt - Decreased recovery time and increased damage. Allows player to more easily withstand attacks from enemies.



Frenzyflame Thrust - Decreased FP cost, decreased recovery time. Decreased madness buildup on self.



Bloodboon Ritual - Increased cast speed.



Miquella's Ring of Light - Increased cast speed.



Sea of Magma - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Added a window to roll during the attack to cancel the animation.



Flame Dance - Decreased Stamina cost, decreased recovery time. Added a window to roll during the attack to cancel the animation.



Storm Kick - Decreased Stamina cost.



Bear Witness! - Increased cast speed.



Upward and downward adjustments



Thundercloud Form - Decreased damage when not charged. Decreased FP cost. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.



Bug Fixes