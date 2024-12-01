Elon Musk sier at Hasbro kan brenne i helvete

HQ

Hasbro og Wizards of the Coast slapp nylig en Players Handbook og Dungeon Master's Guide til sitt rollespill Dungeons and Dragons, samt en bok som feirer 50-årsjubileet kalt Making of DnD. Regelverket, som ligger og putrer bak mange kjente spill som Baldur's Gate III, og jubileumsboken fikk umiddelbart en del oppmerksomhet på grunn av deres nedsettende kommentarer om de eldre bøkene og forfatterne.

Utdrag fra de to nye bøkene:

"[the] description of the Queen of Chaotic Dragons includes a dig at 'Wom-en's Lib,' the misogyny is revealed as a conscious choice. It's an unfortunate fact that women seldom appear in original D&D, and when they do, they're usually portrayed disrespectfully. Slavery appears in original D&D not as a human tragedy that devastated generations over centuries, but as a simple commercial attraction."

"Note that the 'Rules for Fantastic Medieval War-games Campaigns' that make up original D&D were created by and sold to a wargaming community that was almost exclusively white, middle-class men. The rules compiled here offer little by way of roles for other players [...]"

Disse utdragene fikk tilsynelatende Tesla- og X-eier Elon Musk til å reagere, for han skriver:

"Nobody, and I mean nobody, gets to trash E. Gary Gygax and the geniuses who created Dungeons & Dragons. What the fuck is wrong with Hasbro and WoTC?? May they burn in hell."

Som svar på et annet innlegg på X skrev Musk hintende: "How much is Hasbro?"

Om Musk, som definitivt har penger til å gjennomføre et slikt kjøpe, gjør et grep - vil tiden vise.

Vil du at Elon Musk skal få tak i Hasbro og Dungeons and Dragons?