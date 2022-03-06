Epic Games har kjøpt musikkplattformen Bandcamp

HQ

Konsolidering og økning av interne ressurser gjennom oppkjøp er virkelig på moten i spillindustrien, så mye at spillselskapene også har begynt å styrke sin posisjon ved ikke bare å kjøpe utviklingsstudier, men andre teknologier og plattformer. Embracer Group kjøpte for eksempel nylig brettspillselskapet Asmodee, og nå har Epic Games kjøpt opp... Bandcamp?

Musikkplattformen, som er uhyre populær blant aspirerende musikere rundt omkring i verden, vil fortsette med å operer fullstendig uavhengig, og det står følgende i pressemeldingen:

"Bandcamp will keep operating as a standalone marketplace and music community. [...] The products and services you depend on aren't going anywhere, we'll continue to build Bandcamp around our artists-first revenue model (where artists net an average of 82% of every sale), you'll still have the same control over how you offer your music, Bandcamp Fridays will continue as planned, and the Daily will keep highlighting the diverse, amazing music on the site. However, behind the scenes we're working with Epic to expand internationally and push development forward across Bandcamp, from basics like our album pages, mobile apps, merch tools, payment system, and search and discovery features, to newer initiatives like our vinyl pressing and live streaming services."

Epic har eksperimentert med musikk før, blant annet ved å avholde store konserter i Fortnite, men helt nøyaktig hva de skal bruke Bandcamp til vites ikke foreløpig. De skriver eksempelvis følgende i pressemeldingen, som må sies å være ganske vagt:

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome the Bandcamp team to Epic Games. Bandcamp has built an incredible community and business where up and coming artists can succeed thanks to the direct support of their fans, with one of the best revenue models and terms in music. This aligns closely with Epic's approach to supporting creators across all media and enabling them to connect directly with their fans."