Epic Games hyller PlayStation 5 sitt design

Epic lanserte som kjent Unreal Engine 5-techdemoen Lumen in the Land of Nanite i samarbeid med Sony, og tidligere har det blitt gjort ganske klart at Epic-sjefen Tim Sweeney elsker konsollen. Et godt samarbeid altså, og nå er det flere Epic-ansatte som hyller den nye konsollen.

Denne gangen er det teknikksjefen Nick Penwarden som til Official PlayStation Magazine (via Gamesradar) sier følgende om PlayStation 5:

"not only is it driving a huge leap in computing and graphics performance, but it is also revolutionary in terms of storage and data compression technology, unlocking new kinds of games and experiences for players to enjoy"

Han legger også til: "the Playstation 5 is a masterpiece of systems design".