Evo 2020 kansellert etter massefrafall på grunn av anklager

Tidligere denne uken ble Evo-presidenten Joey Cuellar beskyldt for å ha begått seksuell mishandling og en rekke andre mindre gode ting gjennom flere tiår, og selskapet reagerte relativt raskt ved å suspendere han. Dette var uansett ikke nok for mange spillere og selskaper, så torsdag kveld og natt til fredag trakk både Dragon Ball FighterZ, Mortal Kombat 11, Soul Calibur VI, Tekken 7, SonicFox og en rekke andre seg fra Evo Online. Antallet og presset ble etter hvert såpass stort at turneringsledelsen måtte gjøre som forventet.

Evo bekrefter i en pressemelding at Evo Online har blitt kansellert, men det stopper ikke der. Selskapet har også fratatt Cuellar alt ansvar for turneringen mens de jobber med å fjerne han helt, og har gitt rollen som ny CEO til Tony Cannon. Her er hele uttalelsen:

"Over the past 24 hours, in response to serious allegations recently made public on Twitter, we have made the first of a series of important decisions regarding the future of our company. Effective immediately, Joey Cuellar will no longer be involved with Evo in any capacity. We are currently working towards his complete separation from the company and have relieved him of all his responsibilities.

Going forward, Tony Cannon will act as CEO; in this position, he will take a leadership role in prioritizing greater accountability across Evo, both internally and at our events.

Progress doesn't happen overnight, or without the bravery of those who speak up against misconduct and injustice. We are shocked and saddened by these events, but we are listening and committed to making every change that will be necessary in making Evo a better model for the stronger, safer culture we all seek. As a result, we will be canceling Evo Online and will work to issue refunds for all players who chose to purchase a badge. We will donate the equivalent of the proceeds as promised to Project HOPE."