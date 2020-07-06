Cookie

nyheter
Biomutant

Experiment 101 forteller litt om historien i Biomutant

For ikke så mange dager siden slapp Experiment 101 en 10 minutters gameplayvideo fra deres spennende RPG-prosjekt Biomutant. De ga oss dog fortatt ingen utgivelsesdato, og det er enda mange ukjente faktorer rundt den interessante kung fu-tittelen.

Nå har vi dog fått et litt større innblikk i hva Biomutants historie egentlig handler om. WellPlayed fikk forleden mulighet til å snakke med Experiment 101-sjefen Stefan Lungqvist, som blant annet fortalte at spillet finner sted i en døende verden hvor det er opp til deg å bestemme om du vil redde den eller bidra til dens ødeleggelse:

"Basically, there's three main parts to our story - who you are as a character, your relation to the survivors and six tribes of the world, and how your actions affects that and the state of the world, as represented by the Tree of Life at the center of the world which is currently under attack by five World Eaters gnawing at its roots.

The way you choose to interfere and interact with all of the above dictates the fate of the world. Will you make a stand and try to save it? Or will you help to bring it down? The state and combination of these three main parts will determine your personal ending of the game."

Som nevnt til slutt later det altså til at det er flere mulige avslutninger i Biomutant. Stefan Lungqvist understrekte dessuten i intervjuet at absolutt ingen mikrotransaksjoner vil være å finne i det endelige spillet.

Biomutant

