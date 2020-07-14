Du ser på Annonser

Under Ubisofts Forward-sending avslørte de offisielt Far Cry 6, etter at spillet ble lekket flere ganger før den. Selv om traileren ikke viste oss noe gameplay så har det kommet mer informasjon bia flere intervjuer med utviklerne de siste dagene.

Nå har det blitt bekreftet gjennom Ubisofts egen hjemmeside at Far Cry 6 blir det første spillet i serien som lar deg utforske en storby. Spillets verden er naturligvis stor, og vil også by på åpne områder, men storbyen Yara er noe helt nytt for utviklerne å skape.

"It's been an amazing experience just to even be part of developing that. Our team has done such an amazing job; it's kind of an honor to be the first Far Cry that has a capital city!," forteller Narrative Director Navid Khavari.

"It starts with the idea of building a country, right? You can't have an island - this country - without having a capital city, and I think there's a lot of love and care that they put into not only just building the city, but the demographics around that. This is the seat of Antón's power. This is where most of his supporters are, and on a narrative side, you want to feel like you're walking into the lion's den. And on the gameplay side, the verticality is a complete game-changer. Being able to run across rooftops, use back alleys, fight against some of the toughest opponents in the game in this setting, I think is really unique and fresh. And it completely changes the way the game feels."