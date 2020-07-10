Final Fantasy IX-designer vil gjerne bygge videre på historien

Du ser på Annonser

Mange Final Fantasy-fans mener at Final Fantasy IX, som fyller 20 år i år, er ett av de absolutt beste spillene i serien. Men i motsetning til mange andre spill i serien, har det aldri vært noe Square Enix har villet bygge videre på.

I et intervju med RPG Site fortalte dog en av spillets designere, Toshiyuki Itahana, at han gjerne vil bygge videre på historien om han får sjansen:

"Final Fantasy IX is loved by the fans, but it's also very loved by us, the development team. I would be delighted if, respecting the wishes of the original development team, there could one day be the opportunity to continue the story, which meant so much to all of us."

Square Enix jobber for øyeblikket på neste del av Final Fantasy VII: Remake og Final Fantasy XVI, samt Final Fantasy XIV. Håper du at de gjør noe mer ut av Final Fantasy IX noen gang?