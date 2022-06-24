Final Fantasy XVI får den høyeste aldersmerkingen i hovedserien hittil

HQ

Alt tyder på at folkene bak det kommende Final Fantasy XVI ønsker å gjøre ting ganske annerledes. Ikke bare dropper spillet den åpne verdenen, men de ønsker også å gå mer modent til verks.

I et intervju med <a href="https://www.gamespot.com/articles/final-fantasy-16-is-an-ambitious-more-mature-entry-in-the-series-says-producer/1100-6504803/" target="_blank">GameSpot</a forteller Naoki Yoshida at Final Fantasy XVI er det første hovedspillet i serien som får en M-Rating, altså PEGI-18:

"When trying to tell a story with difficult adult themes, these ratings can end up becoming somewhat of a hindrance. And you find yourself changing things that you wanted to do in the game based on that rating. You wanted to show something, but because you have this certain rating that you need to go to, you need to move the camera away. And that ends up making the entire experience feel a little bit cheaper. And so, this time, to make sure that we could tell the story that we wanted in the way that we wanted to, we decided to pursue a mature rating in most of the regions that will be releasing the game. But again, this is not because we simply wanted to make the game more violent or the game more explicit, this is because we felt it was necessary to allow us to explore those more mature themes that the game tackles."

Ser du frem til dette?