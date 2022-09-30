First Dwarf annonsert til Xbox med ny trailer

Hvis actionrollespill er din greie, anbefaler vi å sjekke ut First Dwarf hvor du får utforske planeten Driftland i en mech. Du må også oppgradere den for å holde deg på topp og nå nye steder, mens du bygger en koloni slik at dvergene kan kolonisere denne verden.

Spillet utvikles av Star Drifters ved hjelp av Unreal Engine 5, som tidligere har bekreftet at dette kommer til PC i 2024. Nå har de også annonsert at en Xbox-versjon kommer samtidig, og var så snille å inkludere en trailer.

Sjekk det ut nedenfor, en liste over funksjoner hentet fra pressemeldingen finner du lenger ned.

Main features:

• Explore the world in mana-powered mechanical armor. Upgrade it to unlock new exciting abilities that will help you with discovering new locations in the vast open world in the clouds.

• Build various structures to defend yourself and to establish a new colony for your people.

• Fight the numerous dangers of the Driftland's wildlands: barbarian tribes, wild creatures, or natural disasters. Secure the area and make it more hospitable for dwarven settlers.

• Unveil the mysterious secrets of the ancients, while unveiling the story of the hero's family.