Forspoken bekreftes å ha mikrotransaksjoner

Det første spillet fra Luminous Productions, grunnlagt av det samme teamet som ga oss Final Fantasy XV, er PC- og Xbox-tittelen Forspoken. Det lanseres 24. mai og har nå blitt aldersmerket av ESRB (det amerikanske motsvaret til PEGI).

Takket være dette får vi nå en del informasjon om eventyret. Her er hva vi kan forvente:

"This is an action role-playing game in which player assume the role of a woman (Frey) who finds herself teleported to a fantasy world. As players try to find their way home, they can explore and traverse terrain, interact with characters, and battle fantastical creatures. Players use a magical vambrace and other attacks (e.g., leach, disperse, tendril) to defeat zombie-like creatures and monsters in frenetic combat. Battles are accompanied by colorful effects, screen-shaking, and cries of pain. Cutscenes depict additional acts of violence: a character attempting to jump off a building; monsters killing civilians; a character held at gunpoint. The words "f**k" and "sh*t" are heard in the game."

En annen ting som avsløres er "In-Game Purchases", hvilket i prinsippet innebærer mikrotransaksjoner. Vi vet ikke om det bare er kosmetiske eller spillforandrende ting som boostere for å levle fortere eller muligheten til å kjøpe in-game-valuta.

Takk, Exputer