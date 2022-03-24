Forza Horizon 5 får nye biler, nytt fremgangssystem og mer neste uke
Mange synes at Forza Horizon 5 allerede er tidenes beste bilspill, men utviklerne i Playground Games har selvsagt ikke tenkt å ligge på latsiden av den grunn.
I dagens Let's ¡GO!-sending at Forza Horizon 5 sin Series 6-oppdatering blir tilgjengelig den 29. mars, og den blir ikke liten heller. Innholdsmessig vil den blant annet gi oss ni nye biler å kose oss med, deriblant drifte-bilen 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400 som de fokuserte mest på i showet du kan se nederst. I tillegg får vi 2012 Ascari KZ1R, 2014 McLaren 650S Spider, 2018 ATS GT og 2021 McLaren 765LT, samt 1966 Oldsmobile Toronado, 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster, 2021 McLaren 620R og 2021 Mini John Cooper Works GP med Car Pass-et. Derfor passer det godt at Mexico også har blitt fylt med nye malingstønner og dinosaurfigurer som lar oss tilpasse doningene på nye måter.
Horizon Open får også en rekke forbedringer. Den mest omfattende må sies å være et eget fremgangssystem, men Custom Racing-alternativet som lar oss velge de disiplinene og klassene vi ønsker høres også bra ut. Topp dette med en ny historie fokusert på drifting, en rekke nye muligheter i EventLab og alt det andre nevnt under, så høres det ut som om Forza Horizon 5 bare blir enda bedre på tirsdag:
General
Stability and Performance improvements
Improved save flow for Weekly Forzathon to reduce chances of any progression loss
Updated string for Car Voucher to be more specific about what its function is
Updated Seasonal Event map pins to match the Seasonal PR Stunt pin
Fixed issue where brake calipers were getting left behind from the car when changing Tunes in Freeroam
Added HUD for cars with Race Mode type functionality to support the new Drivetrain swap mode on the Ford Mustang Mach-E
Added low-res mesh under the world to improve the visuals when world chunks dropped out at high altitudes such as when using the new Gravity Action in EventLab (Series X/S and PC only)
Online
Horizon Open has been updated with a new progression system including Badges which can be unlocked through gameplay
Added Custom Racing to Horizon Open, which will allow players to find races for their chosen race discipline and PI class
Fixed some scenarios where the player could be left waiting longer than necessary in the post-race flow
PC
Fixed an issue where distant trees could look black or very dark on Very Low Preset
Fixed Crash that occurred in Livery Editor when Ray Tracing was on
Cars
Fixed dent in Jaguar XJS220s
Fixed brake callipers being incorrectly offset on the 2014 VW Golf R
Roll cage was incorrectly being added to the Sports Chassis reinforcement instead of the Race Chassis reinforcement on the 2016 Porsche Cayman GT4
Fixed issue where one of the rear brake callipers on the 2020 Lamborghini Hurácan Evo wasn't paintable
Fixed issue where passenger side rear brake calliper wasn't paintable on the 2010 Lexus LFA
Fixed livery mapping issue with the 2018 KTM X-Bow in low LOD
Fixed quiet superchargers on some muscle cars, in particular Dodge
Fixed the 2012 Gallardo LP570-4 Spyder Performante hood not matching the selected colour
Fixed broken mesh on the Work Emotion 11R Rims
Fixed the Work Emotion M8R Rims not looking correct with certain paint options
Fixed the shift animation on the 1968 Renault 4L
EventLab
Added Gravity Action to Rules of Play which allows players to manipulate Gravity in EventLab creations
Added option to preview sounds
When using manual gears, moved Blueprint Builder off the View button to the Route Options menu as it was conflicting with Place Checkpoint
Fixed issue where players could get soft locked after an event and loading back to Freeroam
Fixed an issue where playing your own EventLab creation after publishing, could sometimes cause it to load without props
Accolades
Fixed issue with "The Completionist" Accolade not unlocking under the right conditions