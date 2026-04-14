Forza Horizon 6s Achievements offentliggjort
Forza Horizon 6 lanseres 19. mai til både PC og Xbox Series S/X, og med en måned igjen til lansering har alle prestasjonene nå blitt avslørt.
Det største spillet som kommer ut neste måned er sannsynligvis Forza Horizon 6. Forgjengeren nådde over 50 millioner spillere i fjor, og siden vi nå skal kjøre i Japan, kan vi nok forvente enda større interesse. I tillegg slipper PlayStation 5-eiere å vente i årevis på å få det denne gangen.
Horizon-serien har gjennomgående hatt utmerkede Achievements, hvor det har vært svært prestisjefylt å samle dem alle, og de er designet som gjennomtenkte utfordringer som er verdt å strekke seg etter. Og det ser ut til at den sjette utgaven vil fortsette denne trenden. Spillets Achievements har blitt avslørt, og som vanlig er det noen enkle (ikke minst en parkeringsøvelse), noen du låser opp bare ved å spille og en haug med vanskeligere for de virkelige entusiastene.
Her er den komplette listen over Achievements i Forza Horizon 6:
- Working 9 to 5 - Complete your first Job 10
- Just Getting Started - Complete your first Touge Battle 10
- Welcome To Japan - Complete The Opening Act 10
- First of Many - Complete your first Qualifier 10
- Welcome To Horizon - Earn the Yellow Wristband and join the Horizon Festival 10
- Festival Fan - Earn the Green Horizon Festival Wristband 10
- Making Waves - Earn the Blue Horizon Festival Wristband 10
- What, Like It's Hard? - Earn the Pink Horizon Festival Wristband 20
- Orange You Glad You Made It? - Earn the Orange Horizon Festival Wristband 20
- In The Spotlight - Earn the Purple Horizon Festival Wristband 30
- Horizon Legend - Earn the Gold Horizon Festival Wristband and become a Horizon Legend 50
- Stamping Ground - Earn the Yellow Stamp in your Collection Journal 10
- Seeing the Sights - Earn the Green Stamp in your Collection Journal 10
- Travelling All Around - Earn the Blue Stamp in your Collection Journal 10
- Making Your Own Path - Earn the Pink Stamp in your Collection Journal 20
- Hey! Listen! - Earn the Orange Stamp in your Collection Journal 20
- What An Adventure! - Earn the Purple Stamp in your Collection Journal 30
- Master Explorer - Earn the Gold Stamp and become a Master Explorer 50
- The Boss - Earn the maximum Promotion in a Job 20
- A Fine Addition To My Collection - Discover and claim a Treasure Car 10
- Treasure Hunter - Discover and claim 9 Treasure Cars 30
- Bargain Hunt - Purchase an Aftermarket Car 10
- The Horizon Cartographer - Reveal the entire Map 50
- Another Lap Won't Hurt - Set a lap time at a Time Attack Circuit 10
- Fresh Tire Smoke - Complete a Drag Meet 10
- Four Swords - Complete a LINK Skill 10
- Racking Up The Miles - Discover all 10 regions 20
- Tokyo Resident - Complete 33 activities in the Tokyo City Region 20
- Crowd Pleaser - Earn 36 Stars from PR Stunts in the Ohtani Region 20
- White Ghost - Complete 5 Touge Battles 20
- Carkour! - Complete a Horizon Rush 10
- Feel The Rush - Complete 3 Horizon Rush Events 20
- Blank Slate - Purchase the Yashiki Player House 10
- What Are You Doing In My Estate? - Visit another player's Estate 10
- Show Me What You've Got! - Display 3 different cars in your Garage at the same time 10
- Dedicated Tourist - Earn 3 Stars on any Day Trip Story Chapter 10
- Collector - Collect 100 different cars 20
- First Love - Purchase a car from the Autoshow 10
- Meching My Way Downtown - Complete the Mech My Day Showcase Event 20
- Ascending New Heights - Complete the Flight Club Showcase Event 20
- Parking All Over The World - Park at 3 different Car Meets 10
- A Whole New World - Drive any R Class car 10
- Ready to Rumble - Earn 10 levels in Horizon Play 10
- Maxed Out - Earn 100 levels in Horizon Play 30
- Even Playing Field - Complete a Race Event within a Spec Racing Championship 10
- To The Moon - Earn at least 1 Star at the Irokawa Launch Danger Sign 10
- All Eyes On You - Park the 2025 GR GT Prototype at a Car Meet 10
- Track Day - Set a lap time at a Time Attack Circuit while driving any Track Toy 10
- Historic Effort - Earn a Series History reward 30
- Played-List - Earn all Festival Playlist points for a season 30
- Smashscot - Smash your first Regional Mascot 10
- Gotta Smash 'em All - Smash 200 Regional Mascots 30
- A Few Splinters Is Nothing! - Smash 200 Bonus Boards 30
- Racing Aficionado - Win 57 Horizon Festival Race Events 30
- On The Board - Win your first Horizon Festival Race Event 10
- Pin It! - Discover 10 Landmarks 10
- Storyteller - Earn 81 Stars from Stories 10