Friday the 13th-serien Crystal Lake har fått grønt lys

Streamingplattformen Peacock har nettopp gitt grønt lys til en ny tv-serie, Crystal Lake, som er en forløper til Friday the 13th. Variety melder nyhetene. Det er ikke mye informasjon om selve prosjektet i skrivende stund, men det er rapportert at Bryan Fuller, mest kjent for American Gods og Star Trek-seriene Voyager, Deep Space Nine og Discovery, produserer mens manuset skrives av Victor Miller, som skrev den første Friday the 13th.

Bryan Fuller er ekstremt positiv og sier følgende om Crystal Lake:

"I discovered 'Friday the 13th' in the pages of Famous Monsters magazine when I was 10 years old and I have been thinking about this story ever since. When it comes to horror, A24 raises the bar and pushes the envelope and I'm thrilled to be exploring the camp grounds of Crystal Lake under their banner. And Susan Rovner is simply the best at what she does. It's a pleasure and an honor to be working with her again."

Siden serien nettopp har fått klarsignal, er det foreløpig ingen kjente detaljer om premieredatoen.