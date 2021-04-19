Gran Turismo-skaperen vil utvikle noe helt nytt

Du ser på Annonser

I fjor annonserte Sony Gran Turismo 7, men spikret aldri noen lanseringsdato, annet enn at det skulle komme i løpet av første halvdel av 2021. Men ettersom pandemien har endret planene for mange, har de måttet utsette lanseringen til 2022. Men når det endelig er blitt sluppet, hva kan vi så forvente oss av Polyphony Digital og Gran Turismo-skaperen Kazunori Yamauchi?

Ifølge et nytt intervju er svaret mer Gran Turismo, men muligens også noe helt annet:

"Well, I intend to continue Gran Turismo going forward, which will be in the same boat as the car culture and automobile industry. At the same time, I would like to also do something different. I think that one of the missions of video games is to realize digital twins by connecting the real and digital worlds. On the other hand, I also think that "the reality that can be felt by humans may not necessarily be felt from something real," and I intend to confront this question for sure.

I would like to take on the challenge of creating a world where people feel more reality than the real thing, whether this is through Gran Turismo or not."

Takk, GT Planet