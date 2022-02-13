Gran Turismo-utviklere påstår å ha skapt en AI som kan konkurrere mot de beste spillerne

HQ

Utviklerne bak Gran Turismo, Polyphony, lovet nylig at de hadde gjort enorme fremskritt med å skape en AI, som er så dyktig i deres spill, og særlig Gran Turismo 7, at den kan kjøre side om side med de beste spillerne i verden.

Sammen med Sony AI har de presentert Sophy, som er navnet på AI'en. Den tar utgangspunkt i en såkalt "deep reinforcement learning platform", som gjør den bedre enn noen annen AI på markedet. Ikke bare det, den oppfører seg også naturlig på banen, og vil føles som en ekte spiller.

"The first important point is that racing requires drivers to control physical systems at their limits. Racing is essentially trying to drive cars at the edge of control or just beyond. [...] Racers have to find lines to pass their opponents taking into account the opponent's reaction to the overtake attempts."

"That turns racing into a complex back and forth between opponents including defend and pretend behaviors as well as pushing the limits on the racing lines, braking and acceleration points. [...] All these things together distinguish Gran Turismo Sophy from earlier AI agents in chess, shogi, Go and other AI breakthroughs such as AlphaStar and OpenAI Five."

Du kan høre mer om Sophy i videoen nedenfor: