Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition fikser regnet, men utsettes fysisk

En av de første blemmene som ble åpenbar for mange da de startet opp Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition for første gang var at regnet ser helt forferdelig ut og stjeler altfor mye oppmerksomhet. Nå skal dette problemet fikses, samtidig som at de som venter på fysiske utgaver på en måte har fått godt nytt.

I kveld kan du nemlig laste ned oppdatering 1.3 til Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition, og ordet regn er nevnt ganske mange ganger i den enorme listen over alt den skal fikse og endre. Den retter også blant annet en rekke skrivefeil, gjør slik at kroppen til CJ ikke ser like merkelig ut, implementerer et skylag når man er høyt opp i San Andreas og får Tuff Nuts-skiltet til å faktisk se ut som skruer og en smultring igjen.

Med tanke på alt som rettes er det ikke rart at Rockstar også har bestemt seg for å utsette de fysiske PlayStation- og Xbox-utgavene av samlingen til den 17. desember og Switch-utgavene til "tidlig 2022".

Her er alt oppdateringen fikser:

General - PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC





Stability improvements



Added the cinematic camera, which can be toggled by cycling through the camera modes when in game



Fixed a number of misspellings on texture art/signage



Fixed a number of instances where rain would appear indoors during cutscenes



Grand Theft Auto III - The Definitive Edition





Adjusted the rain during the Give Me Liberty intro cutscene so it matches what is visible during gameplay



Improved the resolution of the signs on taxi front doors



Fixed an issue where rain could be seen inside the mansion during the cutscene to the mission Cutting the Grass



Fixed an issue where rain could be seen inside Donald Love's apartment during the cutscene to the mission Liberator



Fixed an issue where rain could be seen inside Luigi's Club during the cutscene to the mission Don't Spank Ma Bitch Up



Fixed an issue where rain could be seen inside Joey's Garage during the cutscene to the mission Cipriani's Chauffeur



Fixed an issue where rain could be seen inside during the cutscene to the mission Bomb Da Base: Act I



Fixed an issue where the rain appears under water when falling



Fixed an issue where grass could be seen inside Joey's garage during the outro of the mission Drive Misty For Me



Fixed an issue where a wall texture near the hospital in Portland appeared incorrectly while driving



Fixed an issue where pink or black textures would appear on the floor of the Turtle Head Fish Co.



Fixed an issue in the audio menu where the Dialog Volume slider did not adjust the sample audio being played



Fixed an issue where UI would overlap the timer when doing taxi or vigilante missions



Fixed an issue with missing object collision on walls below the Callahan Bridge in Chinatown



Fixed an issue where the player was able to stretch a two-seater vehicle using the car crusher



Fixed several camera issues when playing RC missions



Fixed an issue where misaligned text would appear after delivering to the Import Garage



Fixed an issue where the mission title would linger on screen too long at the beginning of any mission



Fixed an issue with texture display on the Staunton Pay 'n' Spray sign



Fixed an issue where the wheels were not connected to the vehicle being worked on by Joey



Fixed a spelling error on the Deli and Pizza storefront on Staunton Island



Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - The Definitive Edition





Ad banners added to the sides of the Rumpo, Coach, Benson, and Boxville vehicles



Fixed an issue where the cutscene at the end of the mission Shakedown would hang as it transitioned back to gameplay



Fixed an issue where rain could be seen inside during the cutscene to the mission Publicity Tour



Fixed an issue where rain could be seen inside during the cutscene to the mission Alloy Wheels of Steel



Fixed an issue where rain could be seen inside the limo during the cutscene to the mission Two Bit Hit



Fixed an issue with Tommy's hands when wearing the Havana Outfit in the mission Shakedown



Fixed an issue in the mission Cop Land where the mission would fail when the café would blow up



Fixed an issue where the Diaz mansion had missing textures during the outro to the mission Rub Out



Fixed a crash at the end of the mission Checkpoint Charlie



Fixed a crash encountered during the Bloodring Arena Event



Fixed an issue where texture corruption could be seen on the roads during extended play sessions



Fixed a 10 second pause when listening to the radio station V-Rock



Fixed a 15 second pause when listening to the radio station Wildstyle Radio



Fixed an issue during the cutscene for Supply and Demand where ambient characters were present during the cutscene



Fixed a hole in the game world near Café Robina



Fixed a spelling error on the Welcome to Vice City billboard near the airport



Fixed an error with the Shaft Hot Dog stand logo



Fixed several texture issues that appeared on island walls



Fixed an issue where crates could not be destroyed during the mission Gun Runner, preventing game progression



Fixed an issue where the flamethrower was damaging items behind Tommy



Fixed a hole in the game world when standing on Tommy's wardrobe in the Ocean View Hotel



Fixed an issue where the ramped Packer vehicle textures would corrupt while Tommy is standing in close proximity



Fixed an issue where corrupt textures would appear on the road if failing the mission Hog Tied



Fixed an issue where corrupt textures would appear on the road if failing the mission Boomshine Saigon



Fixed an issue where glass particles would appear oversized when shattering the windows of the Gash Store



Fixed several texture corruption issues that appeared on the Enforcer police van



Fixed an issue where the barrel of the minigun did not spin when fired



Fixed an issue where the main rotor speed of helicopters did not match the rear rotor speed



Fixed an issue on the mini map where the swimming pool shaped like the Rockstar Games logo was incorrectly reflected on the mini map for Starfish Island



Fixed a texture corruption issue on traffic lights and foliage when raining on the mainland



Fixed an issue where the sign was not properly animating on Hyman Memorial Stadium



Fixed a spelling error on the Mavis Bookstore window



Fixed a spelling error when the player is busted during the Paramedic missions



Fixed an issue where Tommy appears small while standing in front of buildings in Little Havana



Fixed an issue where Lance would be duplicated after restarting the mission Copland



Fixed an issue where the open graves behind Funeraria Romero were not visible



Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - The Definitive Edition





Introduced cloud cover at high altitude



Added alternate walking and running animations when CJ is at Max Fat or Max Muscle



Fixed several issues with grass textures that did not display properly



Fixed a white outline in Cesar's hairline during the cutscene to the mission King in Exile



Fixed an issue with CJ's body in the cutscene to the mission The Meat Business



Fixed an issue with CJ's body during the opening cutscene to the mission Supply Lines



Fixed an issue with Cesar's fingers during the end scene of the mission Cesar Vialpando



Fixed an issue with Cesar's fingers during the end scene of the mission Wu Zi Mu



Fixed a save game issue at the end of the mission Blood Bowl



Fixed a crash that occurred during the mission Dam and Blast



Fixed a texture corruption issue that occurred after prolonged gameplay



Fixed an issue where CJ and Big Smoke would get stuck near the end of the mission Just Business



Fixed a crash that occurred when drowning near the Ocean Beach end of South Bridge



Fixed an issue where CJ's face would obscure the camera when looking behind him while riding a quad bike



Fixed an issue where CJ's face would obscure the camera when looking behind him while piloting the Hydra in first person view



Fixed a crash experienced when retrying a checkpoint during the mission Ice Cold Killa



Fixed a spelling error on a Mexican food advertisement



Fixed a spelling error on a guitar store shop front



Fixed an issue where players were able to purchase cornrows at the barbershop without sufficient funds



Fixed a missing bridge in the Shady Creeks section of the map



Fixed a bug where the burger on the Burger Shot sign was not spinning



Fixed a spelling error on the FleischBerg factory sign



Fixed multiple issues in cutscenes where CJ's arms clip through his body while at Max Fat



Fixed a lighting issue in the Rockshore West Safehouse



Fixed an issue where the Wasted or Busted screen could be seen when loading an autosave file



Fixed graphical corruption on CJ's head and body during the motel sequence of the mission Reuniting the Families



Fixed an issue where window panes are translucent at the Dillmore gas station during the mission Tanker Commander



Fixed an issue where tattoos would project out of CJ's lower arm when he has a muscular body type



Fixed an issue where rain drops did not appear on the water surface



Fixed an issue where various map icons, such as mission blips, would pop in and out of the radar while panning and rotating the camera



Fixed an issue where NPC's who wear numbered jerseys no longer had a random number overlapping the number 7



Fixed an issue where the rain was not displayed corrected when flying during rainy or stormy weather conditions



Fixed an issue with the audio not playing properly when using the changing room at any of CJ's properties



Fixed an issue where CJ's forklift would not act as intended during the mission Robbing Uncle Sam



Fixed an issue with the shape of the Donut and Nut props at the Tuff Nuts donut shop



Fixed a spelling error with the storefront Sayonara



Fixed an issue where the Dodo plane had an inverted nose cone



Fixed an issue where boat propellers did not spin properly



Fixed an issue where the minigun barrel did not spin when fired



Fixed an issue where the incorrect police station sign did not appear in Las Venturas



Fixed an issue where the wrong prices were appearing on the Burger Shot's outside menu



Fixed an issue where CJ appeared too dark when in the 69 Cent store



Fixed an issue where haircuts would be swapped out with the Caesar haircut anytime CJ wore a hat



Fixed an issue where the radar would disappear after getting caught in the mission Home Invasion



Fixed an issue where police cars could clip through the ground



Fixed an issue where the UFO prop did not rotate at the Lil' Probe Inn



Xbox One - Alle spill





Fixed an issue where the game would not respond for several seconds after exiting certain interiors



Fixed an issue where the player was unable to unlock achievements that other users on other accounts (linked to the same Social Club account) had previously unlocked



PC - Alle spill

