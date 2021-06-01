Hatoful Boyfriend: Holiday Star er blitt fjernet fra PS Store og smarttelefoner

Du ser på Annonser

Den juleinspirerte oppfølgeren Hatoful Boyfriend: Holiday Star skal nå ha blitt fjernet fra PlayStation Store og mobile plattformer. Ifølge Moa, skaperen av det originale spillet, er dette fordi publiseringsavtalene for formatene nå er utløpt.

På Twitter skriver Moa:

"Hatoful&HoliStar will not be available for new customers on iOS, Android, and PS store at the end of May. Anyone who currently owns the game will continue to still own it. Steam version will stay on sale as normal. Hatoful&HoliStar will be delisted from these three stores because the publishing agreements on those platforms are coming to an end."

Steam-versjonen er fortsatt tilgjengelig for alle som vil spille det, og alle som allerede eier spillet på de andre plattformene får selvsagt beholde det.

Takk, ComicBook