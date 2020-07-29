Hele soundtracket til Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 offentliggjort

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater er en spillserie som med sitt arkadeaktige gameplay lett kan underholde alle og enhver. For mange har musikken i disse spillene ekstremt mye å si, og nå vet vi hvilke låter vi får skate til i den kommende remasteren. Hele lista finner du nedenfor:
A Tribe Called Quest - Can I Kick It?
A. Swayze & the Ghosts - Connect to Consume
Alex Lahey - Misery Guts
All Talk - Let's Do It
American Nightmare - Life Support
Anthrax ft Public Enemy - Bring The Noise
Backchat - Step It Up
Bad Religion - You
Chaii - South
Black Prez ft Kid Something - The Struggle
Baker Boy - In Control
Billy Talent - Afrid of Heights
Charlie Brown Jr - Confisco
Cherry cola - Something To Say
Chick Norris - Made Me Do It
Craig Craig ft Icey Black - Stomp
Crush Effect ft Karra
Consumed - Heavy Metal Winner
Dead Kennedys - Police Truck
Destroy Boys - Duck Eat Duck World
DZ Deathrays - In To It
Dub Pistols - Cyclone
Even Rude - Vilified
Fidlar - West Coast
Fu Manchu - Evil Eye
Goldfinger - Superman
Junkbunny - Sedona
Lagwagon - May 16
Less Than Jake - Bomb Drop
MXPX - Let's Ride
Merkules - Bass
Machine Gun Kelly - Bloody Valentine
Millencolin - No Cigar
Naughty By Nature - Pin The Tail On The Donkey
Pkew Pkew Pkew - Mid 20's Skateboarder
Powerman 5000 - When Worlds Collide
Papa Roach - Blood Brothers
Primus - Jerry Was A Race Car Driver
Rough Francis - Deathwire
Rage Against The Machine - Guerrilla Radio
Reel Big Fish - She's Famous Now
Screaming Females - Let Me In
Skepta - Shutdown
Spilt Milk - Run It Up Pt 2
Strung Out - Firecracker
Styles of Beyond - Subculture
Sublime - Same In The End
Suicidal Tendandcies - Cyco Vision
Swingin Utters - Five Lessons Learned
The Ataris - All Souls Day
The Super Best Frens Club - Like This
The Ernies - Here & Now
The Suicide Machines - New Girl
The Vandals - Euro Bardge
Token - Flamingo
Tyrone Briggs - Lose Control
Viagra Boys - Low Learner
Zebrahead - All My Friends Are Nobodies
