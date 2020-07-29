Hele soundtracket til Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 offentliggjort

Du ser på Annonser

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater er en spillserie som med sitt arkadeaktige gameplay lett kan underholde alle og enhver. For mange har musikken i disse spillene ekstremt mye å si, og nå vet vi hvilke låter vi får skate til i den kommende remasteren. Hele lista finner du nedenfor:

A Tribe Called Quest - Can I Kick It?

A. Swayze & the Ghosts - Connect to Consume

Alex Lahey - Misery Guts

All Talk - Let's Do It

American Nightmare - Life Support

Anthrax ft Public Enemy - Bring The Noise

Backchat - Step It Up

Bad Religion - You

Chaii - South

Black Prez ft Kid Something - The Struggle

Baker Boy - In Control

Billy Talent - Afrid of Heights

Charlie Brown Jr - Confisco

Cherry cola - Something To Say

Chick Norris - Made Me Do It

Craig Craig ft Icey Black - Stomp

Crush Effect ft Karra

Consumed - Heavy Metal Winner

Dead Kennedys - Police Truck

Destroy Boys - Duck Eat Duck World

DZ Deathrays - In To It

Dub Pistols - Cyclone

Even Rude - Vilified

Fidlar - West Coast

Fu Manchu - Evil Eye

Goldfinger - Superman

Junkbunny - Sedona

Lagwagon - May 16

Less Than Jake - Bomb Drop

MXPX - Let's Ride

Merkules - Bass

Machine Gun Kelly - Bloody Valentine

Millencolin - No Cigar

Naughty By Nature - Pin The Tail On The Donkey

Pkew Pkew Pkew - Mid 20's Skateboarder

Powerman 5000 - When Worlds Collide

Papa Roach - Blood Brothers

Primus - Jerry Was A Race Car Driver

Rough Francis - Deathwire

Rage Against The Machine - Guerrilla Radio

Reel Big Fish - She's Famous Now

Screaming Females - Let Me In

Skepta - Shutdown

Spilt Milk - Run It Up Pt 2

Strung Out - Firecracker

Styles of Beyond - Subculture

Strung Out - Firecracker

Sublime - Same In The End

Suicidal Tendandcies - Cyco Vision

Swingin Utters - Five Lessons Learned

The Ataris - All Souls Day

The Super Best Frens Club - Like This

The Ernies - Here & Now

The Suicide Machines - New Girl

The Vandals - Euro Bardge

Token - Flamingo

Tyrone Briggs - Lose Control

Viagra Boys - Low Learner

Zebrahead - All My Friends Are Nobodies

Har du noen favoritter?