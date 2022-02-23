Her er A Plague Tale: Requiems Collector's Edition

HQ

Det er ennå ikke satt noe dato på A Plague Tale: Requiem, men alt tyder på at utvikleren Asobo Studio er ganske seriøse om en lansering i løpet av året, for de har allerede designet en Collector's Edition.

Det første spillet ble en kjempehit, og utvikleren går selvsagt etter samme suksess her. Via utgiveren Focus Home Interactives Focus Entertainment Store kan du nå se denne Collector's Edition til $189.99, og den består av følgende:

• The statue "Amicia & Hugo": a 21cm/8" resin statuette, finely detailed and painted

• Hugo's Feather brooch: a fine metal brooch inspired by the feather ornaments worn by Hugo in the game

• A vinyl of the OST: the game's enthralling soundtrack on a 45rpm vinyl, composed by Olivier Derivière (2 tracks)

• 3 lithographs: trois amazing A4 illustrations of A Plague Tale: Requiem

• The game A Plague Tale: Requiem on your chosen platform. Playstation 5 and Xbox Series versions are delivered as a physical box with an alternative cover exclusive to the Focus Entertainment Store. PC versions are delivered as a digital Steam activation key.