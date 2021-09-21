Her er alle 50 spillere med X-Factor i NHL 22

HQ

Som lovet forrige uke har EA nå avslørt alle spillere med X-Factor-egenskaper i det kommende NHL 22. X-Factor er moves som noen av de beste stjernene har, som andre ikke kan gjøre. Dette gir dem en unik fordel. Totalt er det 50 spillere som får dette og her er hele listen:

Shooters

Auston Matthews, Toronto - Shock and Awe

Artemi Panarin, NY Rangers - Make It Snappy

Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay - Make It Snappy

Jake Guentzel, Pittsburgh - Shnipe

Alexander Ovechkin, Washington - One Tee

John Carlson, Washington - Thunderclap

Alex Debrincat, Chicago - Make It Snappy

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh - Beautiful Backhand

Shea Theodore, Vegas - Heatseeker

Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg - Shnipe

Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay - One Tee

Jack Eichel, Buffalo (for now) - Make It Snappy

Dougie Hamilton, New Jersey - Heatseeker

David Pastrnak, Boston - Shnipe

Brad Marchand, Boston - Make It Snappy

Matthew Tkachuk, Calgary - It's Tricky

Kyle Connor, Winnipeg - Thunderclap

Skaters

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado - Ankle Breaker

Matt Barzal, NY Islanders - Elite Edges

Connor McDavid, Edmonton - Wheels

Cale Makar, Colorado - Elite Edges

Brayden Point, Tampa Bay - Wheels

Kris Letang, Pittsburgh - In Reverse

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver - Third Eye

Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota - Tape to Tape

Mika Zibanejad, NY Rangers - Magnetic

Hockey IQ

Patrick Kane, Chicago - Puck on a String

Seth Jones, Chicago Quick Pick

Aleksander Barkov, Florida - All Alone

Joe Pavelski, Dallas - Big Tipper

Ryan O'Reilly, St. Louis - Quick Draw

Gabriel Landeskog, Colorado - Crease Crasher

Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles - Quick Pick

Passers

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton - Tape to Tape

Mikko Rantanen, Colorado - Tape to Tape

Sebastian Aho, Carolina - Third Eye

Mitch Marner, Toronto - Third Eye

Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida Tape to Tape

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver - Third Eye

Roman Josi, Nashville - Send It

Defenders

Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay - Stick 'Em Up

Sean Couturier, Philadelphia - Stick 'Em Up

Alex Pietrangelo, Vegas - Shutdown

Jaccob Slavin, Carolina - Shutdown

Adam Fox, NY Rangers - Tape to Tape

Patrice Bergeron, Boston - Yoink!

Goalies

Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay - Contortionist

Carey Price, Montreal - Post to Post

Marc-Andre Fleury, Chicago - All Or Nothing

Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg - Dialed In

NHL 22 slippes den 15. oktober til PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One og Xbox Series.