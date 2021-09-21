Her er alle 50 spillere med X-Factor i NHL 22

Som lovet forrige uke har EA nå avslørt alle spillere med X-Factor-egenskaper i det kommende NHL 22. X-Factor er moves som noen av de beste stjernene har, som andre ikke kan gjøre. Dette gir dem en unik fordel. Totalt er det 50 spillere som får dette og her er hele listen:
Shooters
Auston Matthews, Toronto - Shock and Awe
Artemi Panarin, NY Rangers - Make It Snappy
Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay - Make It Snappy
Jake Guentzel, Pittsburgh - Shnipe
Alexander Ovechkin, Washington - One Tee
John Carlson, Washington - Thunderclap
Alex Debrincat, Chicago - Make It Snappy
Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh - Beautiful Backhand
Shea Theodore, Vegas - Heatseeker
Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg - Shnipe
Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay - One Tee
Jack Eichel, Buffalo (for now) - Make It Snappy
Dougie Hamilton, New Jersey - Heatseeker
David Pastrnak, Boston - Shnipe
Brad Marchand, Boston - Make It Snappy
Matthew Tkachuk, Calgary - It's Tricky
Kyle Connor, Winnipeg - Thunderclap
Skaters
Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado - Ankle Breaker
Matt Barzal, NY Islanders - Elite Edges
Connor McDavid, Edmonton - Wheels
Cale Makar, Colorado - Elite Edges
Brayden Point, Tampa Bay - Wheels
Kris Letang, Pittsburgh - In Reverse
Elias Pettersson, Vancouver - Third Eye
Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota - Tape to Tape
Mika Zibanejad, NY Rangers - Magnetic
Hockey IQ
Patrick Kane, Chicago - Puck on a String
Seth Jones, Chicago Quick Pick
Aleksander Barkov, Florida - All Alone
Joe Pavelski, Dallas - Big Tipper
Ryan O'Reilly, St. Louis - Quick Draw
Gabriel Landeskog, Colorado - Crease Crasher
Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles - Quick Pick
Passers
Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton - Tape to Tape
Mikko Rantanen, Colorado - Tape to Tape
Sebastian Aho, Carolina - Third Eye
Mitch Marner, Toronto - Third Eye
Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida Tape to Tape
Elias Pettersson, Vancouver - Third Eye
Roman Josi, Nashville - Send It
Defenders
Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay - Stick 'Em Up
Sean Couturier, Philadelphia - Stick 'Em Up
Alex Pietrangelo, Vegas - Shutdown
Jaccob Slavin, Carolina - Shutdown
Adam Fox, NY Rangers - Tape to Tape
Patrice Bergeron, Boston - Yoink!
Goalies
Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay - Contortionist
Carey Price, Montreal - Post to Post
Marc-Andre Fleury, Chicago - All Or Nothing
Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg - Dialed In
NHL 22 slippes den 15. oktober til PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One og Xbox Series.