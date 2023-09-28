Gamereactor Norge. Se de nyeste spilltrailerne, pluss ferske intervjuer fra de største spillmessene i verden. Gamereactor bruker cookies slik at du kan browse nettsiden vår best mulig. Hvis du fortsetter antar vi at du er fornøyd med vår cookies policy.
Her er alle Achievement-ene i Assassin's Creed Mirage
Noen kan betraktes som milde spoilere.
Assassin's Creed Mirage lanseres 5. oktober, og vi jobber for tiden med anmeldelsen vår. Med kort tid igjen har Exophase avslørt alle Xbox-Achievementene (og de vil med 99,99 % sannsynlighet være de samme som PlayStation-troféene).
Du kan sjekke ut hele listen nedenfor. Den er ganske enkel og krever vanligvis bare at du gjør noe gjentatte ganger, selv om noen av dem kan betraktes som milde spoilere, så pass på.
Tree of Life - Unlock 5 Skills in the skill tree.
The Shadow - Hide in the environment or in a crowd for a cumulative 90 minutes.
The Lion Claw - Equip the Rostam Dagger.
Dance of Death - Perform 100 melee kills.
Home Sweet Home - Visit Alamut.
The Novice - Equip the Novice Talisman.
The Juggler - Perform 100 Kills by using throwing knives.
Back to Basics - Perform 50 assassinations.
The Flautist - Knock out enemies 100 times by using blowdarts.
The Explorer - Fly with Enkidu for a cumulative 15 minutes.
The Phantom - Complete a faction contract.
The Snake Eater - Perform 100 Kills with poison.
The Initiate - Get your hidden blade.
Watch Your Back! - Perform 100 pickpockets.
The Wise One - Read all History of Baghdad entries.
Magic Trick - Incapacitate enemies 100 times by using smoke bombs.
The Master - Equip the Master Talisman.
Lucky Charm - Equip the Scarab Talisman.
Assassins' Dress Code - Equip the Initiate of Alamut Outfit.
Shamshir - Equip the Hidden One Sword.
The Hidden One - Perform 100 assassinations.
The Engineer - Upgrade an outfit or a weapon at the blacksmith or the tailor.
Stuck in the Animus - Play for more than 10 hours.
The Predator - Perform 10 Assassin's Focus kills.
The Tactician - Upgrade one of your Tools.
The Surgeon - Perform 50 Chain Assassination kills.
Enkidu - Perform 100 Leaps of Faith.
The Disciple - Equip the Disciple Talisman.
The Assassin - Equip the Assassin Talisman.
The Rogue - Perform 10 assassinations.
Fireworks - Distract enemies 100 times by using noisemakers.
Wanted - Kill 10 Shakiriyya.
Mystery Box - Incapacitate enemies 100 times by using traps.