Her er alle Achievement-ene i Assassin's Creed Mirage

Assassin's Creed Mirage lanseres 5. oktober, og vi jobber for tiden med anmeldelsen vår. Med kort tid igjen har Exophase avslørt alle Xbox-Achievementene (og de vil med 99,99 % sannsynlighet være de samme som PlayStation-troféene).

Du kan sjekke ut hele listen nedenfor. Den er ganske enkel og krever vanligvis bare at du gjør noe gjentatte ganger, selv om noen av dem kan betraktes som milde spoilere, så pass på.