Her er alle Achievements fra Marvel's Avengers

Det er ganske lenge til Marvel's Avengers lanseres, for det ble som kjent utsatt fra sin originale lanseringsdato i mai til den 4. september. Og da skulle man ikke tro at spillets Achievements ville bli avslørt før om lang tid, men det er altså ikke tilfellet.
De har nemlig alle blitt avslørt hos TrueAchievements, så hvis du går og forventer at du skal samle alle, så kan du jo forberede deg nå.
Nedenfor finner du listen over alle Achievements, men ikke se på den om du ikke vil bli semi-spoilet.
On the Mountaintop - Reach Power Level 300 with any Hero
Back in Business - Reach Avenger Rank 250
Group Effort - Reach Faction Rank 25 in any faction
Super Hero Business - Complete 10 assignments
Team Player - Reach Hero Level 5 with five different Heroes
Time to Shine - Reach Hero Level 50 and purchase all Skills for any Hero
Tentative Peace - Complete one of each type of War Zone
Gold Star Success - Complete 100 assignments
Treasure Trove - Open 50 Cache strongboxes
Honeycomb Hideout - Complete five Hive missions
Former Glory - Complete the "Iconic Avengers" excursion
Clear Skies - Complete the "Welcome to Skywatch" excursion
To the Dark and Back Again - Complete 50 Hive missions
Rough and Tumble - Reach a combo of 20 hits or higher
And That's How It's Done - Defeat 10 or more enemies with a single Heroic ability activation
Seeing Stars - Earn a five star rating on an objective without any team member taking damage
Trying on Perfection - Earn a 100% rating on a mission without any team member being downed
Holding It Down - Complete 30 War Zones on Brutal or higher difficulty
The Best Around - Earn a 100% rating for any War Zone at Merciless difficulty
More Important Things To Do - Complete any mission in under three minutes
The Best Defense - Defeat any 20 different enemy types
Old Fashioned Beat Down - Defeat any boss without any strike team member taking damage
Prized Collection - Collect a full comic set
Information Overload - Collect 75 intelligence files
Wanting for Nothing - Collect 500 gear items
Odds and Ends - Collect three Artifacts
Savior of the People - Rescue 100 AIM prisoners
Become Legend - Equip all Legendary or better gear with any hero
Fundamentally Flawless - Defeat 50 enemies with Assault Heroic or Ultimate Heroic abilities
Muahahahahaha! - Fully upgrade an Artifact
Investing in the Future - Fully upgrade any gear item
Shopping Spree - Purchase an item from two different faction vendors
Breaking and Entering - Break into 30 Depots
A Surprise Every Time - Open 100 strongboxes
Top Priority - Complete 10 Priority faction missions
Golden Ticket - Reach the VIP balcony
The Adventure Begins - Secret (Story)
Lost But Not Forgotten - Secret (Story)
A Little Bit Broken - Secret (Story)
From the Ashes - Secret (Story)
No Suit, No Problem - Secret (Story)
Patent Violation - Secret (Story)
Gone To Ground - Secret (Story)
Itsy Bitsy - Secret (Story)
A Novel Way to Travel - Secret (Story)
Thunderous Applause - Secret (Story)
Unparalleled View - Secret (Story)
Welcome Back, Old Friend - Secret (Story)
Avengers Assemble! - Secret (Story)
New Girl Makes Good - Secret (Story)
