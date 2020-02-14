Her er alle Achievements fra Marvel's Avengers

Det er ganske lenge til Marvel's Avengers lanseres, for det ble som kjent utsatt fra sin originale lanseringsdato i mai til den 4. september. Og da skulle man ikke tro at spillets Achievements ville bli avslørt før om lang tid, men det er altså ikke tilfellet.

De har nemlig alle blitt avslørt hos TrueAchievements, så hvis du går og forventer at du skal samle alle, så kan du jo forberede deg nå.

Nedenfor finner du listen over alle Achievements, men ikke se på den om du ikke vil bli semi-spoilet.

On the Mountaintop - Reach Power Level 300 with any Hero

Back in Business - Reach Avenger Rank 250

Group Effort - Reach Faction Rank 25 in any faction

Super Hero Business - Complete 10 assignments

Team Player - Reach Hero Level 5 with five different Heroes

Time to Shine - Reach Hero Level 50 and purchase all Skills for any Hero

Tentative Peace - Complete one of each type of War Zone

Gold Star Success - Complete 100 assignments

Treasure Trove - Open 50 Cache strongboxes

Honeycomb Hideout - Complete five Hive missions

Former Glory - Complete the "Iconic Avengers" excursion

Clear Skies - Complete the "Welcome to Skywatch" excursion

To the Dark and Back Again - Complete 50 Hive missions

Rough and Tumble - Reach a combo of 20 hits or higher

And That's How It's Done - Defeat 10 or more enemies with a single Heroic ability activation

Seeing Stars - Earn a five star rating on an objective without any team member taking damage

Trying on Perfection - Earn a 100% rating on a mission without any team member being downed

Holding It Down - Complete 30 War Zones on Brutal or higher difficulty

The Best Around - Earn a 100% rating for any War Zone at Merciless difficulty

More Important Things To Do - Complete any mission in under three minutes

The Best Defense - Defeat any 20 different enemy types

Old Fashioned Beat Down - Defeat any boss without any strike team member taking damage

Prized Collection - Collect a full comic set

Information Overload - Collect 75 intelligence files

Wanting for Nothing - Collect 500 gear items

Odds and Ends - Collect three Artifacts

Savior of the People - Rescue 100 AIM prisoners

Become Legend - Equip all Legendary or better gear with any hero

Fundamentally Flawless - Defeat 50 enemies with Assault Heroic or Ultimate Heroic abilities

Muahahahahaha! - Fully upgrade an Artifact

Investing in the Future - Fully upgrade any gear item

Shopping Spree - Purchase an item from two different faction vendors

Breaking and Entering - Break into 30 Depots

A Surprise Every Time - Open 100 strongboxes

Top Priority - Complete 10 Priority faction missions

Golden Ticket - Reach the VIP balcony

The Adventure Begins - Secret (Story)

Lost But Not Forgotten - Secret (Story)

A Little Bit Broken - Secret (Story)

From the Ashes - Secret (Story)

No Suit, No Problem - Secret (Story)

Patent Violation - Secret (Story)

Gone To Ground - Secret (Story)

Itsy Bitsy - Secret (Story)

A Novel Way to Travel - Secret (Story)

Thunderous Applause - Secret (Story)

Unparalleled View - Secret (Story)

Welcome Back, Old Friend - Secret (Story)

Avengers Assemble! - Secret (Story)

New Girl Makes Good - Secret (Story)