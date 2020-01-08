LIVE

Her er alle årets BAFTA-filmnomineringer

Den såkalte "award"-sesongen er nå i full sving, og nylig gikk Golden Globe av stabelen, og neste måned er vi klare for Oscar-utdelingen. Men før det er det tid for BAFTA-utdelingen, og nå vet vi hvilke filmer som skal konkurrere om prisene.

De offisielle nomineringene har blitt avslørt, og listen kan du se her:

Best film
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite

Best British film
1917
Bait
For Sama
Rocketman
Sorry We Missed You
The Two Popes

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
Bait - Mark Jenkin (writer/director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (producers)
For Sama - Waad Al-Kateab (director/producer), Edward Watts (director)
Maiden - Alex Holmes (director)
Only You - Harry Wootliff (writer/director)
Retablo - Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (writer/director)

Film not in the English language
The Farewell
For Sama
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best documentary
American Factory
Apollo 11
Diego Maradona
For Sama
The Great Hack

Best animated film
Frozen II
Klaus
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Toy Story 4

Best director
1917 - Sam Mendes
The Irishman - Martin Scorsese
Joker - Todd Phillips
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino
Parasite - Bong Joon-ho

Best original screenplay
Booksmart - Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman
Knives Out - Rian Johnson
Marriage Story - Noah Baumbach
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino
Parasite - Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho

Best adapted screenplay
The Irishman -Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit - Taika Waititi
Joker - Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
Little Women - Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes - Anthony Mccarten

Best actress
Jessie Buckley - Wild Rose
Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan - Little Women
Charlize Theron - Bombshell
Renée Zellweger - Judy

Best actor
Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver - Marriage Story
Taron Egerton - Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes

Best supporting actress
Laura Dern - Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh - Little Women
Margot Robbie - Bombshell
Margot Robbie - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best supporting actor
Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes
Al Pacino - The Irishman
Joe Pesci - The Irishman
Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best score
1917
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best casting
Joker
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The Two Popes

Best cinematography
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Le Mans '66
The Lighthouse

Best editing
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Le Mans '66
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best production design
1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best costume design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Judy
Little Women
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best makeup and hair
1917
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Rocketman

Best sound
1917
Joker
Le Mans '66
Rocketman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best special visual effects
1917
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
Star Wars: the Rise of Skywalker

Best British short animation
Grandad Was a Romantic
In Her Boots
The Magic Boat

Best British short film
Azaar
Goldfish
Kamali
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)
The Trap

EE rising star award (voted for by the public)
Awkwafina
Jack Lowden
Kaitlyn Dever
Kelvin Harrison Jr
Micheal Ward

