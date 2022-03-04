Cookie

Her er alle de nominerte til BAFTA Games Awards 2022

Utdelingen finner sted 7. april.

HQ

BAFTA Game Awards 2022 går av stabelen om cirka en måned, 7. april for å være eksakt, og BAFTA har nå presentert både kategoriene og de nominerte til årets begivenhet. Med 16 kategorier som skal feires har vi tatt oss friheten til å samle alle de nominerte nedenfor.

Animation:


  • Call of Duty: Vanguard

  • It Takes Two

  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits

  • Life is Strange: True Colors

  • Psychonauts 2

  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Artistic Achievement:


  • The Artful Escape

  • It Takes Two

  • Psychonauts 2

  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

  • Resident Evil Village

  • Returnal

Audio Achievement:


  • The Artful Escape

  • Call of Duty: Vanguard

  • Deathloop

  • Halo Infinite

  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

  • Returnal

Best Game:


  • Deathloop

  • Forza Horizon 5

  • Inscryption

  • It Takes Two

  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

  • Returnal

British Game:


  • Alba: A Wildlife Adventure

  • Death's Door

  • Fights in Tight Spaces

  • Forza Horizon 5

  • Overboard!

  • Sable

Debut Game:


  • The Artful Escape

  • Eastward

  • The Forgotten City

  • Genesis Noir

  • Maquette

  • Toem

Evolving Game:


  • Among Us

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons

  • Apex Legends

  • Disco Elysium

  • Fortnite

  • No Man's Sky

Family:


  • Alba: A Wildlife Adventure

  • Chicory: A Colorful Tale

  • Forza Horizon 5

  • Mario Party Superstars

  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

  • Unpacking

Game Beyond Entertainment:


  • Alba: A Wildlife Adventure

  • Before Your Eyes

  • Chicory: A Colorful Tale

  • Game Builder Garage

  • It Takes Two

  • Psychonauts 2

Game Design:


  • Deathloop

  • Forza Horizon 5

  • Inscryption

  • It Takes Two

  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

  • Returnal

Multiplayer:


  • Back 4 Blood

  • Call of Duty: Vanguard

  • Forza Horizion 5

  • Halo Infinite

  • Hell Let Loose

  • It Takes Two

Music:


  • Deathloop

  • Far Cry 6

  • Halo Infinite

  • Psychonauts 2

  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

  • Returnal

Narrative:


  • It Takes Two

  • Life is Strange: True Colors

  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

  • Psychonauts 2

  • Returnal

  • Unpacking

Original Property:


  • Deathloop

  • Death's Door

  • Inscryption

  • It Takes Two

  • Returnal

  • Unpacking

Technical Achievement:


  • Forza Horizon 5

  • Hitman 3

  • Psychonauts 2

  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

  • Resident Evil Village

  • Returnal

EE Game of the Year:


  • Chicory: A Colorful Tale

  • Deathloop

  • The Forgotten City

  • It Takes Two

  • Metroid Dread

  • Unpacking

