Her er alle de nominerte til BAFTA Games Awards 2022

BAFTA Game Awards 2022 går av stabelen om cirka en måned, 7. april for å være eksakt, og BAFTA har nå presentert både kategoriene og de nominerte til årets begivenhet. Med 16 kategorier som skal feires har vi tatt oss friheten til å samle alle de nominerte nedenfor.
Animation:
Call of Duty: Vanguard
It Takes Two
Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Life is Strange: True Colors
Psychonauts 2
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Artistic Achievement:
The Artful Escape
It Takes Two
Psychonauts 2
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Resident Evil Village
Returnal
Audio Achievement:
The Artful Escape
Call of Duty: Vanguard
Deathloop
Halo Infinite
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
Returnal
Best Game:
Deathloop
Forza Horizon 5
Inscryption
It Takes Two
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Returnal
British Game:
Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
Death's Door
Fights in Tight Spaces
Forza Horizon 5
Overboard!
Sable
Debut Game:
The Artful Escape
Eastward
The Forgotten City
Genesis Noir
Maquette
Toem
Evolving Game:
Among Us
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Apex Legends
Disco Elysium
Fortnite
No Man's Sky
Family:
Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
Chicory: A Colorful Tale
Forza Horizon 5
Mario Party Superstars
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Unpacking
Game Beyond Entertainment:
Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
Before Your Eyes
Chicory: A Colorful Tale
Game Builder Garage
It Takes Two
Psychonauts 2
Game Design:
Deathloop
Forza Horizon 5
Inscryption
It Takes Two
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Returnal
Multiplayer:
Back 4 Blood
Call of Duty: Vanguard
Forza Horizion 5
Halo Infinite
Hell Let Loose
It Takes Two
Music:
Deathloop
Far Cry 6
Halo Infinite
Psychonauts 2
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Returnal
Narrative:
It Takes Two
Life is Strange: True Colors
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
Psychonauts 2
Returnal
Unpacking
Original Property:
Deathloop
Death's Door
Inscryption
It Takes Two
Returnal
Unpacking
Technical Achievement:
Forza Horizon 5
Hitman 3
Psychonauts 2
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Resident Evil Village
Returnal
EE Game of the Year:
Chicory: A Colorful Tale
Deathloop
The Forgotten City
It Takes Two
Metroid Dread
Unpacking