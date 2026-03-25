Her er Crunchyrolls nye animeutgivelser for våren For mange animeer å se og altfor lite fritid...

HQ Crunchyroll er en strømmeplattform fra Sony der du kan se et bredt utvalg av anime på nettet, med undertekster og dubbing på ulike språk, nesten så snart de sendes i Japan, og kan skilte med en enorm katalog av anime-serier og animasjonsfilmer. Du kan til og med kalle det animeens "Netflix". Fra klassikere til de nyeste utgivelsene - denne strømmetjenestens katalog utvides stadig, og hvis du lurer på hva som kommer ut denne våren, kan vi fortelle deg det med en gang : Nye anime-serier:

A Hundred Scenes of AWAJIMA



Agents of the Four Seasons: Dance of Spring



An Observation Log of My Fiancée Who Calls Herself a Villainess



Botan Kamiina Fully Blossoms When Drunk



Daemons of the Shadow Realm



Go For It, Nakamura-kun!!



Eren the Southpaw



Even a Replica Can Fall in Love



Gals Can't Be Kind to Otaku!?



GHOST CONCERT : missing Songs



I Made Friends with the Second Prettiest Girl in My Class



I Want to End this Love Game



Kujima: Why Sing, When You Can Warble?



Kusunoki's Garden of Gods



LIAR GAME



MARRIAGETOXIN



Mistress Kanan is Devilishly Easy



NEEDY GIRL OVERDOSE



SNOWBALL EARTH



The Drops of God



The Food Diary of Miss Maid



The Klutzy Class Monitor and the Girl with the Short Skirt



The strongest job is apparently not a hero or a sage, but an appraiser!



The Warrior Princess and the Barbaric King



Witch Hat Atelier

Anime-serie med nye sesonger:

Ascendance of a Bookworm: Adopted Daughter of an Archduke



Classroom of the Elite Season 4: Second Year, First Semester



Dorohedoro Season 2



Dr. STONE SCIENCE FUTURE Part 3



Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 4



Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon Season 3



Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 5



That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4



The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten 2



The Beginning After the End Season 2



Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 4



Wistoria: Wand and Sword Season 2

Serier som fortsetter fra vinteren 2026

Digimon Beatbreak



Scum of the Brave



Star Detective Precure!

Hvilken anime skal du se på Crunchyroll? Min personlige anbefaling er Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney